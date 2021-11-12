Eagles Reveal Major Uniform Change, 2 Players Questionable

The Philadelphia Eagles announced a major uniform change ahead of Week 10. The team will be matching white jerseys with black pants on the road against the Denver Broncos. It will be the first time the team has worn that color combination in franchise history.

The Eagles posted a short video where passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo tells DeVonta Smith he would love to have “black pants with a white jersey.” The people in wardrobe were obviously listening to him. They have traditionally worn white pants with their white jersey while occasionally throwing in midnight green pants. This is a whole new look for an organization in the middle of a rebuild.

Head coach Nick Sirianni also updated the injury report on Friday afternoon. Defensive end Josh Sweat remains in the concussion protocol and was listed questionable, although that could change prior to kickoff. Sweat has until Saturday to get cleared by team doctors. It sounds like he will considering he was a full participant. Meanwhile, backup tackle Andre Dillard tweaked something at Friday’s practice. He is officially listed questionable.

“I’ll just leave it at that. He’s questionable,” Sirianni said of Dillard. “He was full at practice. But questionable because of something at practice.”

Everyone else is good to go, including cornerbacks Darius Slay (hamstring) and Avonte Maddox (knee), and wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (ankle). Those three players had been limited all week.

Dealing with Altitude Sickness in Denver

Sirianni used to play in Denver frequently as an assistant coach for the Chargers in the AFC West. He knows that altitude sickness is a real thing in the Mile High City. The Broncos even have a sign outside the locker room door warning rival teams coming in.

The first-year head coach wouldn’t divulge what competitive advantages or insider information he has told his players except for one – the Eagles will be arriving later in the day on Saturday.

“I can give you one thing. We’re getting there a little bit later tomorrow,” Sirianni said. “Just getting in a little bit later, that’s one thing for different reasons. But, again, it’s funny, just the detail that was put in the presentation, to me, as the head coach, it was, like, I’m looking at the detail of all the different things that we’re doing to get ready for this game.”

The Eagles and Broncos will kick it off at 4:25 on Sunday. Philadelphia leads the all-time series 8-5, including a 51-23 win during their most recent meeting in 2017.

Friday Meetings with Jalen Hurts

Those Friday meetings between Sirianni and Jalen Hurts are becoming the stuff of legend. Hurts detailed how much he and the coach have in common during his media availability earlier this week. And Sirianni added more context to the one-on-one conversations between them.

“Jalen and I have a lot more in common than we probably even thought,” Sirianni said. “We’re both coaches’ kids. We both love football. We have a lot of the same types of music, pop culture, stuff like that. We have a lot more in common.

“But you don’t learn that unless you get to know somebody. It’s been fun just sitting in there. I look forward to that. Hopefully he does, too. But I look forward to having that conversation with him every Friday.”