Dolphins ‘Have Inquired’ About Adding Eagles’ 25-Year-Old WR: Report

The Miami Dolphins are looking for another wide receiver to add for depth purposes, and a recent report suggests they may be looking at Quez Watkins to fill that role.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the “Dolphins have been poking around on more receivers to fill out their rotation. Among the names they’ve inquired about, per source: Quez Watkins. … I’m sure there are others too. Not sure who they’ll add but more to come.”

A sixth-round pick out of Southern Mississippi for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020, Watkins is a free agent after four years in Philly, and his return is unlikely.

Could he land in Miami for a fresh start in 2024? It’s entirely possible considering Dolphins’ head coach Mike McDaniel’s history of giving wideouts other teams have given up on (former Chicago Bears WR Chase Claypool comes to mind) a second chance.

What Would Miami Dolphins Be Getting in WR Quez Watkins?

The 6-foot, 193-pound Watkins had a solid season his second year in the league in 2021, hauling in 43 passes for 647 yards (15.0 yards per catch) and a touchdown in 17 games (12 starts). While he caught three touchdowns the following year in 2022, he only amassed 33 receptions for 354 yards.

The 25-year-old wideout had an even rougher time of it last season. Watkins spent time on injured reserve with a hamstring injury in 2023, finishing with 15 catches for 142 yards and a touchdown in nine games (five starts).

Over his four seasons with the Eagles, Watkins had 98 receptions for 1,249 yards and he found the end zone just six times in that span.

Despite not making much of an impact in Philadelphia, Watkins still has some solid traits to work with. He finished with the second-fastest time for a wide receiver at the NFL Scouting Combine in 2020 after running a 4.35-second 40-yard dash. He has a career catch percentage of 66.7%, which is very good — although most Philly fans will remember Watkins for the pass he didn’t catch.

Up by 3 points with 6:20 left in the third quarter of Super Bowl 57, Eagles quarterback Jalen hurts threw a deep pass to Watkins inside the 10-yard line. The ball went right through Watkins’ grasp, and the wideout never seemed to get his mojo back after that. Perhaps a fresh start will do him good.

Eagles Will Be Looking to Upgrade WR3 This Offseason

Ideally, Watkins would have slid into the WR3 or WR4 role for the Eagles, but that didn’t happen. Now, Nick Sirianni and company will be looking to upgrade the depth behind WRs A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

One way the team will likely address the position is in the upcoming draft. In addition to the No. 22 overall pick in Round 1, the Eagles have two second-rounders (Nos. 50 and 53 overall), a fourth-rounder (No. 120) and three fifth-round selections )Nos. 161, 171 and 172. They also have a sixth-round pick, but selecting a player before then to fill the void might be a good idea.

Florida State’s Keon Coleman, Texas’s Adonai Mitchell and Georgia’s Ladd McConkey could all be options in Round 2.