Suns Roster & Starting Lineup After Chris Paul Trade

The Phoenix Suns are shaking up their roster in hopes of reaching the playoffs as the team traded for All-Star point guard Chris Paul, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Suns are sending quite a bit back to the Thunder in the deal as Phoenix looks to capitalize on the momentum their team built in the NBA Bubble.

“The deal sends Chris Paul and Abdel Nader to the Suns for Kelly Oubre, Ricky Rubio, Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque and a 2022 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski noted on Twitter.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Thunder will get the first-round pick in 2022, at the earliest and it comes with several protections.

“Sources: Suns‘ future first to the Thunder is protected 1-12 in 2022, 1-10 in 2023, 1-8 in 2024 and unprotected in 2025,” Charania tweeted.

Here is a look at the updated Suns roster and projected starting lineup with Paul.

Suns Roster & Projected Starting Lineup 2020-21

C: Deandre Ayton, Aron Baynes (UFA), Frank Kaminsky (CO)

PF: Dario Saric, Cameron Johnson, Tariq Owens (RFA)

SF: Mikal Bridges, Abdel Nader (CO)

SG: Devin Booker, Cameron Payne (CO)

PG: Chris Paul, Jevon Carter (RFA), Eli Okobo