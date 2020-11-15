Dustin Johnson’s Girlfriend Paulina Gretzky Cheers D.J. on at Masters

Dustin Johnson’s girlfriend Paulina Gretzky is one of the select few in attendance as the golfer looks to secure his first green jacket at the Masters. The couple is not married, but Gretzky has committed to being Johnson’s future wife after they revealed their engagement in 2013. Given the PGA Tour’s COVID-19 protocols, the 2020 Masters is only open to the golfer’s significant others as well as Augusta National members.

Johnson and Gretzky are the proud parents of two kids, five-year-old Tatum and 3-year-old River. Earlier this year, Johnson called Gretzky a “huge supporter for me” noting she has thrived at being a mother.

“She’s a huge part of me, our family and my success,” Johnson told the New York Post. “She’s home with the kids, and has been great with that, and just has been a huge supporter for me, with everything I need to do. She understands everything it takes to get to where you want to be and the sacrifices you have to make. Having her dad as the greatest hockey player, she understands. You couldn’t ask for a better partner.”

Gretzky & Johnson FaceTimed With Their 2 Kids, Tatum & River, After Winning the 2020 Tour Championship



Heading into the final round, Johnson is on pace for a historic Masters performance in what has been an unconventional fall tournament at Augusta National. Gretzky was spotted on the course holding a green Masters mask along with a matching purse in celebration of the event. This year has been a challenging time for everyone, but Johnson has had a great deal of success on the golf course.

Gretzky was also in attendance as Johnson secured the Tour Championship just two months before his great performance at the Masters. As the daughter of Wayne Gretzky, she is no stranger to attending major sporting events.

Gretzky admitted that her appreciation for golf deepened after dating Johnson. She is a regular at PGA Tour events which has included a lot of winning for Johnson in 2020.

“I didn’t appreciate golf as much when I was little, probably because my mom put us in tennis camps and golf camps,” Gretzky noted to Golf Digest in 2014. “My mom has a video of me when I was really young where I’m saying, ‘Daddy, don’t go play golf anymore.’ I just wanted to spend time with him.”

The Couple Has Had a Lengthy Engagement But Has Not Publicly Discussed a Wedding Date

The couple announced their engagement in August 2013 but all indications are they have yet to tie the knot. Months later, Gretzky noted there was not a wedding date set, and this appears to still be the case.

“Wow! The big question. We wanted so badly to do it this fall, but with his schedule and all it’s been hard to set a date,” Gretzky told the Golf Digest in 2014. “It’ll be our special day, and we just want it to be right and to fit.”

The couple has had their ups and downs including a rocky time where Johnson issued a statement on their relationship in 2018. Gretzky and Johnson appear to be back on solid footing in what has been one of the best years of his golf career.