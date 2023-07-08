23-Year-Old 7-Footer Expected to Sign With Suns: Report

The Phoenix Suns are the frontrunners to sign center Bol Bol, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Rival teams are expecting Bol to sign with the Suns soon.

The Phoenix Suns are frontrunners to sign free agent Bol Bol, sources tell The Athletic and Stadium. Rival teams are expecting Bol to sign in near future with the Suns, who have deepened their roster this offseason.

Bol is an unrestricted free agent after getting waived by the Orlando Magic and going unclaimed on waivers. He appeared in 70 games for the Magic last season, averaging 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting 54.6% from the field, 26.5% from beyond the arc and 75.9% from the free-throw line.

Bol has career averages of 6.3 points and 3.8 rebounds with the Denver Nuggets and Magic in 123 NBA games. The 23-year-old is one of the most popular players on social media, but he has yet to find a home in the NBA.

Bol is the son of Manute Bol.

Suns Have Been Busy This Summer

The Suns have been busy since free agency started on June 30. The team signed Eric Gordon, Yuta Watanabe, Chimezie Metu, Keita Bates-Diop and Drew Eubanks and re-signed Damion Lee and Josh Okogie.

Phoenix, however, didn’t re-sign Jock Landale, who signed with the Houston Rockets. Torrey Craig also left the Suns for the Chicago Bulls in free agency.

Gordon is the best player the Suns added. He has career averages of 16.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists with the Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans and Rockets. The Indiana product won the 2016-17 Sixth Man of the Year Award with Houston.

Kelly Iko of The Athletic, who covered Gordon in Houston, thinks the Suns are adding a formidable competitor who will do whatever it takes to win. Phoenix now has Gordon, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton as its top players.

“Following his release from the Clippers, Gordon took a few days to scan the NBA landscape and figure out the next best steps for his career,” Iko wrote. “Latching onto a contender quickly emerged as his biggest priority over potentially making more money elsewhere. It’s a nice addition for a Phoenix Suns team that has been able to add depth around Booker, Durant and now Beal.

“Gordon brings experience, two-way ability, elite shooting and can also function as a secondary ball handler when necessary.”

Suns Urged to Sign Rajon Rondo

Ben Stinar of Sports Illustrated thinks the Suns should sign Rajon Rondo since Chris Paul is gone.

Stinar believes the Suns need a point guard.

Opinion: The Phoenix Suns NEED a PG..



Sign Rajon Rondo and have him do nothing but facilitate



Beal

Book

KD

Ayton

Gordon



Rondo would average 10 APG pic.twitter.com/6X8wxXPOxD — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) July 2, 2023

The Suns traded Paul to the Washington Wizards in the blockbuster Beal trade, so they need a new floor general. Rondo is not only one of the top passers in NBA history, but he also played for new Suns head coach Frank Vogel on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Rondo and Vogel helped the Lakers win the 2020 championship at the Walt Disney World bubble in Orlando, Florida.

The 37-year-old Rondo has career averages of 9.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists with the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, Bulls, Pelicans, Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers. He has won two championships and three assists titles.

Rondo didn’t play in the NBA last season. He turns 38 next season.