Chris Paul Sounds Off After Inking Extension With Suns

Chris Paul is returning to the Phoenix Suns and the veteran point guard is excited for what the future holds.

Paul sent a simple but important message shortly after signing the massive four-year deal worth up to $120 million.

“Run it back,” Paul wrote in a Twitter post.

Run it back ☀️ pic.twitter.com/wOjynkMBXV — Chris Paul (@CP3) August 3, 2021

Paul, a 16-year veteran, is coming off a wildly successful first season with the Suns, leading them to the NBA Finals. He struggled at times down the stretch but averaged 21.8 points on 54.4% shooting with 8.2 assists per game in the Finals.

Paul had opted out of the final year of his deal that would have paid him more than 40 million. However, it appears he always had plans to return to Phoenix to give it another run.

“I think for me, I just look at myself and figure out how can I get better, what I could have done more and make sure I come back next season ready to do it again,” Paul said after losing to the Bucks in Game 6. “For me it just means back to work. Back to work. Nothing more, nothing less. Ain’t no moral victories or whatnot. We sort of saw what it takes to get there and hopefully we see what it takes to get past that.”

Chris Paul Had Offseason Wrist Surgery

Paul was banged up in the postseason, dealing with both shoulder and wrist injuries. The 36-year-old reportedly had offseason surgery on his left wrist but he will reportedly be ready for training camp, per The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears.

Paul refused to use the injury as an excuse in the postseason.

“I’m good,” Paul said when asked if the injury was affecting his play. “I’ve turned the ball over hella times before. End of the day, we got to win the game. Me turning the ball over is not giving us enough shots at the basket. I’ll figure it out.”

Paul made an impact on the culture in Phoenix, with rising stars like Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton leaning on him for advice and leadership. Suns general manager James Jones felt the team had done enough to entice Paul to return.

“We’ll have a chance to talk with him,” Jones said prior to free agency. “We’ll know what his decision is at that point in time, but I think what we have is enticing. I think he likes being here. We like having him here. So I’m confident that we will be able to have a conversation hopefully in the coming days that will make everyone happy.”

Suns Also Ink Cameron Payne to New Deal

Paul is not the only guard who agreed to come back to the Suns on Monday. Cameron Payne returned to Phoenix on a three-year deal worth $19 million, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Payne also responded to the news on social media, writing: “Man what y’all thought!”

Payne averaged 8.4 points and 3.6 assists off the bench for the Suns, playing 18 minutes per night. He shot 44% from 3-point land and 48% from the field.

READ NEXT: Dwight Howard Sends Message to Rest of NBA After Returning to Lakers