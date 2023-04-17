Suns’ Devin Booker Reacts to Russell Westbrook’s Block After Loss to Clippers

Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker had an opportunity to cut into the Los Angeles Clippers 111-108 lead with 15 seconds left in the game. After a tough drive to the basket, Booker was blocked by Clippers star Russell Westbrook, who proceeded to knock the ball off Booker and give possession to the Clippers.

It would become a game-clinching play by Westbrook, as the Clippers would proceed to steal Game 1 by a final score of 115-10. In his postgame press conference, Booker was asked if he believed that a foul should have been called on the last possession. While Booker didn’t complain, he shared that he wasn’t sure about the rules. That was until Booker hinted that there was contact on the play, in a clip shared by Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.

“I don’t know how the rule works. I know when you shoot a jump shot, they can go hand-to-hand. But on a scoop…Wrist. Hand. It’s over with.”

"Wrist. Hand. It's over with." Devin Booker on Russell Westbrook's defense on him late in #Suns loss to #Clippers. https://t.co/HqJ7qs6Z1q pic.twitter.com/6wMTAUiFGT — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 17, 2023

Booker would finish the night with 26 points, three assists, four steals and three blocks while shooting 10-of-19 from the field. Despite his impressive outing, the story of the game was the last second defensive effort by Westbrook. Although the Clippers guard struggled offensively, Westbrook’s defense was sensational especially when his team needed him the most. He would finish the night with nine points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and two steals. He would also shoot just 3-of-19 from the field.

Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard Shows Confidence After Game 1 Win Over Suns

The showdown between Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant lived up to the hype in Game 1. Durant would finish with 27 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists on 7-of-15 shooting. Despite his impressive night, Leonard was an unstoppable force throughout the game.

The Clippers forward would finish with 38 points, five rebounds and five assists on 13-of-24 shooting. Los Angeles started out the game with an impressive 30-18 lead after the first quarter. After an impressive second quarter charge from the Suns, Leonard continued to hit timely shots in the second half to will his team to a huge Game 1 win on the road.

While speaking during his postgame press conference, Leonard was asked how it felt to be back in the playoffs given his injury history over the last couple of seasons. In a clip shared by Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic, Leonard admitted it felt good and that he knows the Clippers have an opportunity to win a championship.

“It felt good. Just another game…Like I said before, we got an opportunity to win a championship. We got to give it our all. It’s just Game 1 so, we got a lot to do.”

"We got an opportunity to win a championship." Kawhi Leonard after his 38-point night in #ClipperNation win over #Suns in Game 1. pic.twitter.com/EiwZ2EEPFw — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 17, 2023

Devin Booker on Suns’ Game 1 Performance: ‘No Excuses’

The Suns found themselves trailing by as many as 16 points in the first half of Game 1. After a slow start, the Suns battled their way to make it a five point deficit at the half.

Heading into the fourth quarter, Phoenix found itself tied with the Clippers. That’s when the Clippers stepped up, led by a pair of clutch 3-pointers by Kawhi Leonard. Despite a final push by the Suns, Russell Westbrook’s game-sealing block would put the stamp on an impressive Game 1 performance by the Clippers.

Los Angeles now takes an 1-0 lead in the series and has taken home court advantage in this series moving forward. While speaking in his postgame press conference, Suns superstar Devin Booker was asked if the week off from games was part of Phoenix’s slow start in Game 1. Booker emphatically stated that there’s “no excuses now,” via House of Highlights YouTube Channel.

“No excuses now. It’s that time of year. If you’re not up and ready for these, then you’re playing the wrong sport.”