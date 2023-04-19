Kevin Durant Sends Message on Devin Booker After Suns’ Game 2 Win Over Clippers

Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker delivered when his teammates needed him the most. With the Suns needing a win against the Los Angeles Clippers to avoid a 0-2 deficit in the first round, Booker put the team on his back.

Booker would finish with 38 points and nine assists in the Suns 123-109 win over the Clippers on Tuesday, April 18. The three-time all-star would manage to shoot 14-of-22 from the field, including 4-of-7 from three point range and 6-of-6 from the free throw line.

Superstar Kevin Durant also had a stellar game, finishing with 25 points, six rebounds and five assists on 10-of-19 shooting. Durant spoke to reporters after Game 2, praising the performance from Booker. Durant talked about how the Clippers were aggressive in switching up their defense, making the performance from Booker even more impressive.

“They were super aggressive. Like I said they were switching up their defenses a lot. Trying to throw us off…He’s (Booker) an all-around player, he can do everything at an elite level on the basketball court, so we got to utilize that.”

“He’s an all-around player, he can do everything at an elite level on the basketball court, so we gotta utilize that.” – Kevin Durant on Devin Booker’s performance pic.twitter.com/WKRPasYryr — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) April 19, 2023

Kevin Durant on Boost from Suns’ Torrey Craig: ‘It’s Huge’

While Booker might have been the star of the night, he wasn’t the only Suns player who stepped up in a big way. Veteran forward Torrey Craig has been sensational for Phoenix so far in this series.

Craig has often been guarded by the Clippers big men, as the team has almost dared him to shoot at times. In Game 1, Craig went on to have an impressive 22-point performance on 9-of-12 shooting. Once again in Game 2, the Clippers challenged Craig to beat them with his outside shooting. He went on to finish with 17 points and two steals, including shooting 6-of-9 from the field and 5-of-8 from three point range.

Speaking postgame with Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic, Durant was asked about how “huge” it was to see Craig help the team with his outside shooting. Durant emphasized that the Suns need Torrey to continue to be confident, and make the Clippers “pay” for leaving him open.

“It’s huge. We need him to continue to be confident and shoot the ball.”

"We need him to continue to be confident and shoot the ball." Kevin Durant on Torrey Craig after going 5-of-8 from 3, both career playoff highs, in #Suns Game 2 win over #Clippers. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/A6FKPanPoc — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 19, 2023

Suns’ Devin Booker Chasing Franchise Playoffs History

Phoenix will now hit the road for the next two games against the Clippers. Game 3 will be on Thursday, April 20. The main goal for the Suns will be attempting to split in Los Angeles. If they can win one of the next two games, Phoenix will regain home court advantage moving forward.

Devin Booker answered the call and carried the Suns to an impressive win in Game 2. Phoenix found itself trailing by as many as 13 points midway through the second quarter. That was until a charge to end the first half was capped off by a halftime buzzer-beater by Booker to tie the game at the break.

Booker would carry that momentum over into the second half. He would score 18 of his 38 points in the third quarter alone. The Suns would take a 92-87 lead into the fourth quarter and never looked back.

Booker’s 38-point performance makes it the 14th 30-point game of his postseason career. In a stat shared by Suns reporter Gerald Bourguet, Booker now only trails Amar’e Stoudemire (15) and Charles Barkley (16) for record for most 30-point performances in the postseason.