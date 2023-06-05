Suns To Make Pivotal Decision on Futures of Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul: Report

With the 2022-23 NBA season dwindling and the NBA Draft quickly approaching, teams are beginning to look toward next season and what adjustments can be made for them to still be playing this time next year. The Phoenix Suns are one of the key teams to watch as they have already made two major moves since being eliminated in the second round by the Denver Nuggets. They fired former head coach Monty Williams and are reportedly finalizing a deal to make ex-Lakers head coach Frank Vogel his replacement.

After being eliminated in the second round in back-to-back playoff appearances and a new owner in town, some are wondering if a roster shakeup could also be on the horizon in Phoenix. On the June 3rd episode of the “Hoop Collective” podcast, ESPN NBA insider Tim MacMahon reported that he is “pretty sure” that the Suns will trade their star center Deandre Ayton during the offseason.

Last season Ayton averaged a double-double with 18.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. He was the Suns’ number one overall draft pick in 2018 and a pivotal part of their run to the NBA Finals in 2021.

Suns ‘More Likely’ To Bring Back Chris Paul

MacMahon also reported that the Suns’ are “more likely” to bring back All-Star point guard Chris Paul next season. But one has to wonder where the future Hall of Famer will fit in the Suns’ offense with the addition of Kevin Durant at the trade deadline. It was clear during this year’s playoff run that building around Durant and Devin Booker should be Phoenix’s plan going forward.

But subtracting Ayton from the Suns also lessens the need for a true point guard like Paul. Durant and Booker’s scoring is created mostly through isolations and screens.

So where does that leave Paul in Phoenix’s offense? He is still a serviceable defender even in his veteran years which is always useful, especially in the playoffs. But the continued uptick in the pace of play in the NBA over the years puts the need for his elite half-court offense low on the totem pole.

Stephen Silas To Join Monty Williams Staff

After getting fired by the Suns, Monty Williams was not expected to return to the sidelines next season. That was until the Detroit Pistons decided to make him the highest-paid coach in NBA history on a 6-year/$78 million deal.

Williams has not wasted time getting the ball rolling in Detroit as the head has already added a recently fired head coach to his coaching staff. Former Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas will be joining Williams on the Pistons as an assistant per ESPN NBA insider, Adrian Wojnarowski.

Former Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas has agreed to join the Detroit Pistons and new coach Monty Williams as the top assistant coach, sources tell ESPN. Silas had previously been a top assistant with the Mavericks, Hornets and Warriors. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 5, 2023

It makes sense why the Pistons were willing to give Williams a godfather offer. Phoenix already had the talent with Booker and Ayton when he arrived in 2019. But the Suns were missing a true leader who could get them over the hump.

Detroit has a similar situation on its hands. They already have two bonafide scorers in Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey on their squad and own the fifth pick in this Year’s NBA draft. It will be interesting to see if Williams will be able to duplicate the success he had during his Suns’ tenure.