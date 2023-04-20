Kevin Durant Issues Strong Statement on His Game: ‘I’m Much More Than a Scorer’

Phoenix Suns star small forward Kevin Durant doesn’t want to be labeled as just a scorer. The two-time champion and two-time Finals MVP believes he’s evolved into a complete player.

“I’m much more than a scorer,” Durant told reporters on April 19. “So I think I’ve always evolved. If I’m handling the ball and don’t score in that possession, it still feels like I created a lot of stuff for my teammates. I can definitely take my shots like I normally do, but with the attention I get on the defensive side of the ball, I have to figure what my looks are and how I approach each possession. It’s been fun. It’s always been a mental game.”

Durant is one of the greatest scorers of all time. He’s fourth in NBA history in points per game and 13th on the all-time scoring list. However, the future Hall of Famer has never been the type of player to hunt for shots since he likes to play within the flow of the offensive system he’s in.

“Playing with guys that are efficient and make quick decisions, it doesn’t have to be my turn or your turn,” Durant said. “The flow of the game is going to dictate how we’re supposed to play.”

Durant and the Suns are tied with the Los Angeles Clippers at 1-1 in the first round of the 2023 playoffs. KD is averaging 26.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 8.0 assists while shooting 50.0% from the field and 27.3% from beyond the arc through the first two games of the series.

Kevin Durant Talks About How the Past Stars He’s Played With Have Helped Him

Durant has played with some of the best offensive players of all time: Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul and Devin Booker. The Texas product believes all the stars he’s played with have helped him become a better player.

“Playing with guys like Steph and Klay and Russ and Kyrie and James, all of that stuff has prepared me to play with guys that can do multiple things out on the floor,” Durant said. “But the common denominator is all of those guys are efficient players.”

Durant has career averages of 27.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He’s fit in perfectly in every system he’s played in, but the four-time scoring champion doesn’t want to get too cocky.

“It won’t sound genuine coming from me,” Durant said. “I just really think you got to ask people that have played with me and coaches that coached me on how they really feel. I don’t want to speak up on myself like that. You just ask my teammates and whoever I played with how they truly feel and you get their answer.”

Kevin Durant Has Enjoyed Playing Against Russell Westbrook

Durant has enjoyed playing against Westbrook for the first time in the playoffs.

“You appreciate guys who play extremely hard and push you to be better,” Durant said. “Push you to figure out ways to be better. A couple of those blocks, I took my mind off of him in the fourth for a split second and he come flying out of nowhere and get a block. So just being more patient and just understanding that people are gonna get their hands on some basketballs when they playin’ against me. So just not get discouraged and just keep playin’ and keep finding my spots.”

Durant and Westbrook were teammates for eight years on the Oklahoma City Thunder. They reached one NBA Finals together but never won a title.