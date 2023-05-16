Suns Among Betting Favorites to Land $99 Million 4-Time All-Star

The Phoenix Suns are one of the betting favorites to land a $99 million four-time All-Star.

According to the latest odds from Sportsbetting.ag, the Suns have the third-best odds (+600) to acquire Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green. The four-time champion can become an unrestricted free agent this summer if he declines his 2023-24 player option worth $27.6 million.

The Warriors lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Semifinals in six games. Green, 33, has spent his entire career with Golden State, but his future is up in the air since he punched Jordan Poole in the face in training camp. The future Hall of Famer could also be looking for one last payday and it’s possible the Warriors may not want to give it to him since he’s an aging player.

Green played with Suns superstar Kevin Durant on the Warriors for three seasons. The two stars won two championships together and have reconciled their differences after Green yelled and cursed at Durant during a Warriors-Los Angeles Clippers game in 2018-19.

Suns Interested in Fred VanVleet & Terry Rozier

The Suns have been linked to two players to replace Chris Paul next season, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. The two players are Toronto Raptors All-Star Fred VanVleet and Charlotte Hornets veteran Terry Rozier.

“Paul only has $15.8 million of his $30.8 million salary guaranteed for next season, and there will be plenty of league-wide discussion surrounding Phoenix’s options for moving the future Hall of Fame point guard,” Fischer wrote on May 12. “The Suns already left rival teams with the impression they were searching for a long-term replacement for Paul before they pulled off that trade deadline blockbuster for Durant, league sources told Yahoo Sports, and have been linked by league personnel to ball-handlers from Fred VanVleet to Terry Rozier.”

Paul signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Suns in August 2021. His salary for next season is partially guaranteed and Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported on May 12 that the Suns are expected to explore a CP3 trade this summer.

“Paul, 38, who missed the final four games of the series against the Nuggets because of a strained left groin and showed signs of decline throughout the season, is guaranteed a little more than half of his $30.8 million salary for next season,” MacMahon wrote. “The salary would become fully guaranteed on June 28, and the Suns are expected to explore what they might get if they traded Paul before making a decision on his contract.”

Deandre Ayton Would Be ‘Excited’ About Getting Traded by the Suns

Deandre Ayton would be “excited” about getting traded by the Suns this summer and getting a fresh start, according to MacMahon. The Suns, who lost to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals in six games, are expected to aggressively explore the trade market for Ayton.

“Sources told ESPN that Ayton’s teammates have shared their coach’s frustration with what they perceive to be inconsistent effort and aggression from the 7-footer,” MacMahon reported. “Ayton would be excited about a fresh start with another franchise, sources told ESPN. The Suns are expected to aggressively explore the trade market for him this summer, league sources said. Although Ayton had a disappointing series against Denver — getting benched down the stretch of the Suns’ Game 3 win and frequently dominated by two-time MVP center Nikola Jokic — league sources expect several teams to show interest in acquiring the 24-year-old, who averaged 18.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game this season.”

Heavy Sports senior nsider Sean Deveney is reporting that the Chicago Bulls, Portland Trail Blazers and Hornets could be interested in trading for Ayton.