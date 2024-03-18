Suns Urged to Move on From $251 Million Star This Offseason

The 2023-24 season has not gone as planned for the Phoenix Suns. They stand at 39-29, which ties them with the Dallas Mavericks for the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference standings. If they fall short of expectations, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz explained why the Suns should look into trading Bradley Beal.

Swartz explained why Beal hasn’t exactly worked in the Suns’ favor in a March 18 story.

“The trade for Bradley Beal was a questionable one at the time, given the 30-year-old’s contract. Injuries have limited the veteran guard to just 37 games this season, only confirming that this trade was a mistake.”

Swartz then explained how the Suns are better without him and what they should look to get in exchange for him.

“Beal has become a vastly overpaid third option, with Phoenix actually improving by 2.6 points per 100 possessions with him on the bench.

“If the Suns can find a trade that makes sense for everyone (Beal still has a no-trade clause), they should do it. Even getting some quality role players back (point guard, defensive-minded wing) to put around Booker and Durant and getting off Beal’s enormous contract would be worth it.”

Trading Beal might be a problem for Phoenix. He has three years left of a five-year, $215 million contract with a no-trade clause. Not only would they have to find a suitor, but Beal would have to agree to a trade.

Bradley Beal on Playing More Point Guard

Beal spoke with NBA.com’s Shaun Powell, where he detailed what it’s been like to adjust to Phoenix. Since they traded Chris Paul for Beal, they have no traditional point guard on the roster. Hence, they have tasked Beal with the playmaking responsibilities.

Beal talked about what it has been like to shoulder that particular load in a February 22 story.

“In that situation, I’ve got to make sure everyone gets a share of the ball. I got to get the big fella (Jusuf Nurkic) some touches. We got a really versatile group. The biggest thing is everyone is involved. There’s no selfish play. And that’s because of KD and Book. They’re tremendously unselfish. As we go throughout the season I think we’re doing a good job of finding shots for everyone.”

Beal averages 4.8 assists per game, which ranks third on the team behind Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, per NBA.com. The Suns have emphasized that the three of them be the primary playmakers despite none of them fitting the traditional role of point guard.

Bradley Beal Reflects on Playing With Wizards

The Suns are Beal’s second NBA team. Before that, he spent his first 11 years with the Wizards. Beal told Powell what he misses about playing in Washington.

“It’s a lot. I miss the gym. A fun arena to be in. One of the best crowds in the NBA. Just the feel, the bond you have with people in D.C. It’s a special place. It’s where I was drafted, been there 11 years. That made it harder to leave. I was blessed. Had an impact both on and off the floor. I gave some love and got a lot of love back. No complaints.”