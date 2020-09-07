Steelers Sign All-Pro to Multi-Year Contract Extension

In recent days there have been hints that the Pittsburgh Steelers were making progress on a contract negotiation with one of their star players. Over the weekend, All-Pro right guard David DeCastro agreed to restructure his contract, creating $3.85 million in new salary cap room. And last week—when general manager Kevin Colbert and team president Art Rooney II were asked about pending contract negotiations—both sounded vaguely optimistic, with Colbert noting that things can usually “be worked out” when both team and [great] player want to stay together.

So it’s no surprise that on Sunday night the Steelers formally announced that they have signed defensive end Cameron Heyward to a new five-year contract that ought to keep him in Pittsburgh for the remainder of his All-Pro career.

Heyward announced the agreement via his Twitter account with a message saying: “Pittsburgh is where I belong!”

The Steelers went on to re-tweet his message, saying: “We’re excited that you’re staying in Pittsburgh with a new 5-year deal through 2024!”

Cam Heyward’s Career with the Steelers

Cam Heyward was Pittsburgh’s first-round draft pick in 2011, 31st overall, coming to the Steelers from Ohio State University.

During his nine seasons with the team he has played in 134 games, including 99 starts. In that time he has made 397 tackles, including 79 tackles for loss, 117 quarterback hits and 54 sacks. He has also forced six fumbles and recovered five others.

Heyward was entering the last season of a six-year contract he signed in 2015.

