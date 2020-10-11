6 Steelers Inactives Include Derek Watt; DeSean Jackson Inactive for Eagles

This morning the Pittsburgh Steelers released their list of inactive players for this afternoon’s game home against the Philadelphia Eagles. Two of the players—Derek Watt and Marcus Allen—were ruled “out” earlier this week due to injuries, hence their inclusion on the list.

FB Derek Watt

LB/S Marcus Allen

QB Josh Dobbs

TE Zach Gentry

OL Derwin Gray

DT Carlos Davis (rookie)

On Saturday the Steelers elevated running back Trey Edmunds from the practice squad. In effect, he will take Derek Watt’s place in the lineup.

Speaking of the Watt family, T.J. turns 26 today and the team will be trying to get a win to help him celebrate.

Philadelphia Eagles Inactives

Meanwhile, the Eagles have seven players inactive today, headlined by wide receiver DeSean Jackson (who will miss his second straight game with a hamstring injury). For his past, cornerback and former Pitt Panther Avonte Maddox will miss his second straight contest with an ankle injury.

The other five Eagles inactives are:

TE Hakeem Butler

RB Jason Huntley

WR Alshon Jeffery

DE Casey Toohill

QB Nate Sudfeld

The inclusion of Sudfeld on the list means the Eagles have only two quarterbacks active today, with rookie Jalen Hurts the No. 2 QB behind Carson Wentz. Likewise the Steelers have only two active QBs, with Mason Rudolph backing up Ben Roethlisberger.

The Eagles have only three active running backs today. Miles Sanders is the starter, backed up by Boston Scott and Corey Clement.

Eagles-Steelers to Include 8 of the Top 50 NFL Linemen

Today’s Eagles-Steelers game figures to be won and lost in trenches, as this contest features 8 of the 50 best linemen in the NFL (as determined by Pro Football Focus).

The Eagles have to be especially concerned about protecting Carson Wentz, as the Steelers lead the NFL in sacks per game and the Eagles are trotting out an injury-ravaged offensive line that includes a left tackle—former Australian rugby player Jordan Mailata—who will be making his second NFL start.

On the other hand, the Eagles have also done an exceptional job of rushing the passer and have recorded 17 sacks in four games. Both teams know it’s an opportunity to show which club has the better defensive line—and in turn, arguably the best D-line in the NFL.

In a virtual interview with the media earlier this week, Eagles defensive lineman Malik Jackson said, “we definitely want to show out and show up more and get more sacks, have more fun, borderline of taunting a little bit. I think we do want to go out there and show that we are the best D-line and show that we are the best team in Pittsburgh—sorry, in Pennsylvania.”

Eagles-Steelers History

The Steelers are 21-42-3 all-time against the Eagles, but nowadays the teams go four years between games so there have been only five meetings in the past two decades. Pittsburgh is 2-0 against Philadelphia at Heinz Field, winning 27-3 in 2004 and 16-14 in 2012.

