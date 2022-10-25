Steelers ‘Not Expected’ to Pursue on Popular Trade Scenario: Insider

The Green Bay Packers are a surprisingly struggling team lacking offensive firepower, notably at the wide receiver position. The Pittsburgh Steelers are also struggling, but it’s not for lack of talent.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on October 18 that Green Bay is looking for a receiver to help Aaron Rodgers get the offense back on track. Fowler floated Chase Claypool as an option that “makes sense” for the Packers.

“A few general managers I’ve spoken to are certain Green Bay is looking for potential receiver help on the trade market,” Fowler wrote. “One player who makes sense is Pittsburgh’s Chase Claypool, who multiple execs believe was available in the preseason, though at a hefty price.”

“The rumors of his availability have persisted for a while now, though. He’s a major talent whose production has declined in each of the past two years.”

If reports are accurate, it makes sense that the Packers might have an interest in Claypool. He hasn’t performed to expectations since coordinator Matt Canada took over the offense in Pittsburgh, but sending him to Green Bay could give him a new lease on (football) life.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says not so fast, though.

Chase Claypool is Not Expected to be Dealt

The NFL trade deadline is just one week away on Tuesday, November 1. With the date looming, contenders have been wheeling and dealing in attempts to prepare rosters for a playoff run.

The most notable so far was running back Christian McCaffery to the San Fransisco 49ers from the Panthers. At 3-3, the 49ers obviously feel like they’re a dual-threat back away from the playoff picture.

At 2-5, the Pittsburgh Steelers playoff hopes are just a fantasy, especially with the Bengals and Baltimore Ravens standing firm in the first two divisional spots.

Pittsburgh could be looking to sell.

But Ian Rapoport doesn’t believe they will, tweeting on October 23 that the Steelers receiver isn’t expected to be dealt.

Big-name WRs generating trade interest:

— #Texans WR Brandin Cooks has been the target of multiple calls.

— #Steelers WR Chase Claypool has been in focus, but is not expected to be deal, barring a shift.

— Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy has been the center of calls, as DEN sputtered. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2022

“Claypool has been inconsistent in his third season, generating just 23 catches for 225 yards and one touchdown through six games,” added NFL.com writer Kevin Patra. “With Diontae Johnson and rookie George Pickens sitting as the top two wideouts in Pittsburgh, Claypool is seemingly expendable. But it sounds as though the Steelers would have to be bowled over to consider shipping the 2020 second-round pick out of town at this stage.”

Rapoport isn’t the only one who thinks Claypool sticks around.

On his recent Footbahlin’ podcast, Ben Roethlisberger said the Steelers shouldn’t move Claypool.

“I don’t think he should go anywhere, obviously, because I think he’s a really good football player. I think he adds something to the team, obviously.”

Ben Roethlisberger on Chase Claypool trade speculation: “I don’t think he should go anywhere, obviously, because I think he’s a really good football player. I think he adds something to the team, obviously." #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣🎃 (@Steelersdepot) October 25, 2022

Chase Claypool is Expendable in Steelers’ Offense

The Pittsburgh Steelers won’t admit they’re rebuilding, but they’re certainly in a period of transition. Eight weeks into the season, the team is still searching for an identity, particularly on offense, since the retirement of their franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Their lack of identity, and the predictable scheming by their offensive coordinator Matt Canada, has hindered Chase Claypool’s growth in his third season.

Diontae Johnson is under contract through the 2024 season, and newcomer George Pickens looks to be their next big star. Given the Steelers’ propensity for building its roster through the draft, they’ll likely grab a receiver in the 2023 NFL draft, making Claypool an afterthought.

The Steelers would be wise to get what they can now for the struggling receiver because, after next season, they’ll be lucky to get a compensatory pick in return.