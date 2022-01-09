Steelers Add Kicker to Practice Squad; Browns Elevate Ex-Steelers CB

On Saturday the Pittsburgh Steelers made a series of roster moves, headlined by the release of defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs and the return of cornerback Joe Haden and rookie center Kendrick Green, both of whom were activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Steelers also placed fourth-year wide receiver James Washington on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, which means we have likely seen the last of Washington in a Steelers uniform. The former second-round pick—who has just 24 receptions for 285 yards and two touchdowns this year—is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the season comes to an end. You may recall that Washington requested a trade during training camp last summer, a request that was not honored.

Ex-Rams, Titans Placekicker Sam Sloman Returns, Again

Meanwhile, the Steelers signed placekicker Sam Sloman to the practice squad, taking the place of wide receiver Tyler Vaughns, who was released.

Sloman was first added to Pittsburgh’s practice squad on November 27, 2021, only to get released in mid-December. He was also on the club’s practice squad from January 3-4 of this year, and he kicked in two preseason games this past summer after signing on July 1, 2021. But the former seventh-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams was released on August 17, 2021, and has yet to kick in a regular-season game for Pittsburgh.

Also on Saturday, the Steelers elevated offensive guard Rashaad Coward from the practice squad to the active/inactive roster. The 27-year-old has played in three games for the Steelers this season, but he has been on the field for a total of just 14 snaps, almost all of those coming on special teams.

The Steelers originally inked Coward to a one-year contract in March of last year, a signing that attracted more attention than one might have expected. That’s because an online gamer broke the news, having learned of the signing while playing Call of Duty: Warzone with Coward’s wife. He was released as part of Pittsburgh’s final round of cuts on August 31, 2021, only to be brought back a few days later, before getting released again in early October. Finally, he was signed to the practice squad on November 23.

Browns Elevate Cornerback Brian Allen

Meanwhile, it’s likely that the Browns will have a former Steelers fifth-round draft pick in the lineup when Cleveland hosts the Bengals on Sunday, as Allen, 28, was elevated from Cleveland’s practice squad on Saturday January 8.

The Browns signed Allen to a one-year deal in March 2021, having plucked him off Cincinnati’s practice squad on January 4, 2021. He has 19 games of NFL experience with the Steelers, 49ers and Browns, the latter of whom have utilized his services in two games this season, according to Pro Football Reference.

Similarly, on Saturday the New England Patriots elevated former Steelers safety Sean Davis from the practice squad to the active/inactive roster. Davis has played for three different teams this season—the Bengals, Colts and Patriots.

Last but not least, the Philadelphia Eagles signed former Steelers placekicker Matthew McCrane to the practice squad, having had him in for a tryout on Christmas Eve.

The Steelers signed McCrane late in the 2018 season to fill in for an injured Chris Boswell. He converted three of three field goal attempts and his only extra-point attempt in a season-ending win over the Bengals. He has also appeared in three contests with the Raiders and played one game for the Cardinals.

