NFL Reporter Jokes About Steelers Injuries, Then Promptly Deletes Evidence

Injuries to the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to mount, and an NFL reporter decided to add salt to the wound.

Veteran NFL Network reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala posted this tweet following the Steelers 26-17 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders:

“… so much for this fierce Steelers defense doling out hits instead of taking them,” Kinhabwala wrote on Twitter following the September 19 game. Ouch. Perhaps Kinkabwala saw the error of her ways — or her snide remark got so much backlash that she thought better of leaving the tweet up — because there’s no trace of it on her Twitter timeline.

Kinkhabwala has covered the NFL, primarily the AFC North, for NFL Network since 2012.

