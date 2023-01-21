Former Steelers Fan-Favorite Lands Media Job

Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva has a new gig.

Fox Sports announced on January 20 that Villanueva will join Fox Deportes as a lead NFL analyst.

The two-time Pro Bowler will waste no time getting started. He will call the Philadelphia Eagles–New York Giants NFC Divisional matchup for Fox Deportes on January 21.

Villanueva is also expected to call Super Bowl LVII for Fox Deportes.

Two-time Pro Bowler Alejandro Villanueva joins Fox Deportes as lead NFL analyst, including for Super Bowl LVII.

Dos veces jugador del Pro Bowl Alejandro Villanueva se une a FOX Deportes como analista de la NFL, incluyendo para el Super Bowl LVII



“We are proud to welcome Alejandro to FOX Deportes,” Fox Executive Vice President and General Manager Carlos Sanchez said in a press release. “His football career and professional story speaks for itself. We have no doubt that he will offer invaluable insight as part of our comprehensive coverage of Super Bowl LVII.”