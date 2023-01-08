Steelers Slammed for ‘Disgraceful’ Sack Celebration

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have beaten the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, but the organization has been taking a beating on social media ever since, thanks to an ill-advised sack celebration during the final minute of the team’s 28-14 victory.

With 43 seconds to go in the game, Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith sacked Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Highsmith remained flat on his back for a few seconds after the play, at which point a teammate performed mock CPR on Highsmith’s chest before helping him to his feet.

Classless Steelers with the CPR celebration pic.twitter.com/PT0hSPgwGN — Ben Tylka (@tylkabm) January 8, 2023

Social Media Users React to Steelers’ CPR Celebration With Disbelief

The reaction to Pittsburgh’s sack celebration was initially met with disbelief, with one Twitter user writing:

“I know I didn’t just see a Steelers player giving CPR to Alex Highsmith on a sack celebration.”

Then came the outrage, with one Buffalo Bills fan calling the celebration “totally trashy.”

@steelers sack celebration today… totally trashy. If you missed it, they were fake giving CPR to their teammate….. #BillsMafia — oeth bsman (@osmanbethany) January 8, 2023

Another Bills fan asked whether “these disgusting players will be fined for this disgraceful celebration”?

Yet another football fan said he was “glad the Steelers didn’t make it to the playoffs,” before adding that the celebration was “wrong place, wrong time.”

As to the notion that the Steelers’ CPR celebration was similar to past celebrations performed by NFL players — that was met with strong resistance as well.

“Even if it was a celebration trend before last week, you should have enough self-awareness to know better to do that this week, no??? Come on now…” wrote one observer.

Finally, the Twitter account for NFL Memes called it the “WORST possible” celebration that could have been performed this particular weekend.

Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Received CPR on the Field on Monday Night

Recall that it was a mere six days ago that Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He had to be administered CPR on the field and is still recovering in a Cincinnati hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

It’s also notable that Hamlin is a Pittsburgh-area native who played for the Pitt Panthers, which plays its home games in the same venue (Acrisure Stadium) as the Steelers.

In fact, the Steelers and Browns gathered together at midfield prior to Sunday afternoon’s game to pray for Hamlin.

Many Steelers players also wore “Love for Damar” shirts during warmups, including Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, who played with Hamlin at the University of Pittsburgh.

Kenny Pickett all smiles this morning and showing love for his former teammate Damar Hamlin pic.twitter.com/YeESFaSQU0 — Emily Giangreco (@EmilyGiangreco) January 8, 2023

And, for what it’s worth, Highsmith re-tweeted a prayer for Hamlin in the wake of his life-threatening injury.

Join me in praying for: Damar Hamlin’s full recovery. Peace for his family and loved ones. Wisdom for Doctors and physicians in contact with Damar right now. “The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective.” James 5:16b#Bills #MNF #DamarHamlin — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 3, 2023

As for the Steelers, they completed their 2022 season with a record of 9-8 but didn’t make the playoffs because the New York Jets failed to beat the Dolphins in Miami, losing 11-6, with the game-winning points coming on a 50-yard field goal in the final seconds.

The Steelers finished in third-place in the AFC North, ahead of the last-place Browns (7-10), but behind the division winning Bengals (12-4) and playoff bound Ravens (10-7). The No. 3 seeded Bengals will host the No. 6 seeded Ravens in a postseason game next weekend.