Allen Robinson Fires up Steelers Fans with Video Message

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan pulled another rabbit out of his hat with an unexpected receiver signing this week. News broke on April 18 that Allen Robinson was a cleared physical away from joining the Black & Gold, and officially did so on April 21, 2023.

The newest addition to our offense 🔥 @AllenRobinson More highlights on https://t.co/XL7UQsbZDF pic.twitter.com/ip2A5GpIio — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 21, 2023

A rite of passage when joining the team, the former Penn State product recorded a video message dedicated to Steelers Nation just hours after signing on the dotted line.

“Yo, what’s up Steelers Nation. It’s wide receiver Allen Robinson. Man, it feels good to be back in PA. Couldn’t be more excited to join this squad. Let’s get it.”

It fired up Steelers fans, responding in kind with plenty of “Let’s go” and welcomes to “the nation.”

The Steelers acquired the former Pro Bowler and two-time top-10 receiver to add to their young corp of Diontae Johnson (26), George Pickens (22) and Calvin Austin III (24). The trade package — seventh-round pick swaps — was uncomplicated and greatly favored Pittsburgh. Should Robinson, who will turn 30 during the preseason, only show a glimmer of his past production, it’ll still be a good deal.

Steelers Restructure Allen Robinson’s Contract

Not only did the Pittsburgh Steelers get the former second-rounder for a steal in the trade department, but it was a friendly deal financially. Omar Khan, Pittsburgh’s salary cap guru-turned-GM, managed to negotiate a deal that pays Allen Robinson a base of $1.165 million (vet minimum) with a $3.835 million (upfront money) signing bonus. They also lowered his $15 million base salary to $10 million in 2024 by converting $5.75 million into a roster bonus. Should Robinson be released before the March 21, 2024 bonus trigger date the Steelers, of course, won’t owe it, nor will any dead money hit the books.

As part of the trade to the #Steelers that'll be official tomorrow, ex-#Rams WR Allen Robinson's contract has been reworked, source said. 2023: LA pays $10M total and PIT gives him a $3.835M signing bonus and base of $1.165M.

2024: He now has a $10M base, down from $15M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2023

Even if Robinson doesn’t make much of an impact but mentors the heck out of the youngsters or is a leader in the locker room, he’ll have been worth every penny.

Allen Robinson’s 2023 Projections for Steelers

ESPN Mike Clay’s 2023 projections show Allen Robinson with 35 receptions on 55 targets for 359 yards and four touchdowns.

Over his nine-year career, Robinson has registered 528 receptions for 6,748 yards (12.8 ypc). In an analysis of how he’ll fit with Pittsburgh, Steelers.com’s Dale Lolley noted that Robinson’s worked best on intermediate routes in recent seasons. Fifteen of 22 passes caught traveled “at least 10 yards downfield but were less than 20 yards” and averaged 13.5 yards per target. According to Lolley, Robinson snagged five of seven contested target throws compared to George Pickens’ six of eight. Robinson is also capable of being an over-the-middle option for Kenny Pickett. In 2022, he was 17-of-20 for 191 yards from midfield. Another area where Robinson can be an asset is run blocking. Pro Football Focus graded him Robinson is considered an above-average run blocker at the wide receiver position, drawing a 68.9 grade in that facet of his game from Pro Football Focus in 2022.

Allen Robinson Takes Former Steeler Chase Claypool’s Jersey Number

Steelers Depot contributor Tyler Wise astutely predicted Allen Robinson snagging former Steelers receiver Chase Claypool‘s No. 11. And he did exactly that.

But will Robinson reverse the bad juju associated with the number? A sad list of Steelers who’ve donned No. 11:

Will Allen Robinson be the best WR to wear #11 for the #Steelers? • Quincy Morgan (2005)

• Stefan Logan (2009)

• Markus Wheaton (2013-2016)

• Justin Hunter (2017-2018)

• Donte Moncrief (2019)

• Chase Claypool (2020-2022) https://t.co/sXks8GPmOb — Tyler Wise (@TriggeredWise) April 21, 2023

Hopefully Robinson can turn things around and put some respect on it.