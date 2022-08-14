Antonio Brown Reacts to George Pickens’ 1st TD; Cardinals Cut Ex-Steelers CB

On Saturday Aug. 13, rookie Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens scored the first touchdown of his professional career — a 26-yard toss from quarterback Mason Rudolph.

WELCOME TO THE NFL GEORGE PICKENS

Ex-Steelers receiver Antonio Brown couldn’t help take note of Pickens’ scoring play, as the 21-year-old rookie followed it up by reprising AB’s dance, which the former All-Pro has been using onstage during his musical performances.

After the game, Pickens told Brooke Pryor of ESPN that he didn’t plan to pay homage to AB.

“That’s just the first thing that popped into my mind… It was just in the moment, it wasn’t pre-decided … after I knew I finally made the catch, I was like, ‘Oh shoot, what do I do?’”

That said, AB appears to approve of Pickens’ celebration, having replied to PFF’s tweet with a message of his own.

While the 34-year-old Brown remains out of the NFL, he still makes waves on social media from time to time. Last week he tweeted about the “biggest regret” of his NFL career, a message that went viral, with the replies referencing everyone from Jesus, to The Beatles, to Jack Black, to Italian Baroque painter Caravaggio.

George Pickens Was PFF’s Highest-Graded Rookie on Saturday

Meanwhile, George Pickens — a 2022 second-round pick out of Georgia (No. 52 overall) — had a very promising start to his career during his team’s 32-25 preseason win over the Seattle Seahawks, catching three passes (on five targets) for 43 yards and the aforementioned touchdown.

In addition to beating Seahawks cornerback Coby Bryant for the TD, he was also seen pushing Bryant out of the television frame during a first-quarter running play.

Also, for what it’s worth, Pickens was Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded rookie on Saturday, registering a 91.2 grade.

Moreover, he has looked like a standout since the earliest days of Steelers training camp, and fellow wide receiver Chase Claypool has already predicted that Pickens is going to be “the best rookie receiver in the NFL.”

Pickens will get another chance to impress when Pittsburgh plays its second preseason game — at Jacksonville, on Saturday Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. ET.

Cardinals Terminate the Contract of Ex-Steelers CB Breon Borders

We’re now less than two days away from the first league-mandated cutdown of the 2022 season. The Arizona Cardinals got a jump on things by terminating the contracts of five players on Sunday, including former Steelers cornerback Breon Borders.

Borders, 27, spent time with the Steelers two summers ago, and after he was waived in August 2020 he was claimed by Miami. Though he failed to stick with the Dolphins he was soon signed picked up by Tennessee, where he thrived, starting five of the six games in which he appeared in 2020. He carried that momentum into training camp the following summer and appeared in 11 more games for the Titans in 2021.

Thus far in his NFL career, Borders has played in 31 regular-season games (with six starts), and has been credited with 42 tackles (35 solo), with one interception, seven passes defensed and one fumble recovery, according to Pro Football Reference.

