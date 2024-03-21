Steelers Ship Starting Lineman for All-Pro WR in Proposed Blockbuster Trade

Rumors that the Pittsburgh Steelers could acquire San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk have begun to heat up. However, it will be quite expensive for the Steelers to make the trade a reality.

Former Steelers offensive lineman Ramon Foster argued, though, that the Steelers could consider trading one of their starting offensive linemen to help alleviate the cost. On the latest episode of The Ramon Foster show on DK Pittsburgh Sports, Foster proposed left tackle Dan Moore Jr. as the offensive lineman the Steelers could make available in a trade for Aiyuk.

“Dan [Moore Jr.] can also be used as draft capital. He could be sent over in a package if you’re looking at San Francisco,” Foster said. “How much longer can Trent Williams go? He’s a left tackle with that style of offense, getting the ball in and out as quick as they do.

“Dan’s a big athlete. I’m petitioning for a dude to go to another team and I like Dan, but it makes sense. If you’re telling me, ‘We’ll send you a four and Dan Moore.’”

Rumors have connected the Steelers to Aiyuk since 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi reported the team was showing interest in acquiring the 49ers receiver on March 19.

The day prior, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac said during an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show” that the Steelers could be looking for a “bigger catch” at wideout.

Aiyuk posted 75 catches for 1,342 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns in 16 games last season. He averaged a career-high 17.9 yards per catch on his way to second-team All-Pro.

In four seasons with San Francisco, Aiyuk has recorded 269 receptions, 3,931 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Why the Steelers Could Acquire WR Brandon Aiyuk

As soon as the Steelers traded wideout Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers for cornerback Donte Jackson, Pittsburgh entered the market for a starting wide receiver.

In Johnson, the Steelers lost a veteran wideout with the potential to produce 1,000 receiving yards. Also, George Pickens is the only receiver on the Steelers current roster who had more than 210 receiving yards last season.

Pittsburgh added veteran receiver Van Jefferson in free agency on March 16. But Jefferson had just only 20 catches for 209 receiving yards in 17 contests during 2023.

Acquiring Aiyuk would not only fill the hole Johnson left behind, but he’d be an upgrade.

Similar to Johnson, Aiyuk is a strong route runner and has a natural ability for getting open. With a 14.6 yards per catch average in his career and 25 touchdowns in 62 games, Aiyuk has more upside than Johnson too.

Johnson has also scored 25 touchdowns but in 77 contests. Of those 25 scores, only 5 of them have come in the last two years since Ben Roethlisberger retired.

Aiyuk’s statistics are likely better in part because he has played in Kyle Shanahan’s offense with other weapons such as Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle. But in Pittsburgh, Aiyuk could be the last major piece to help the Steelers offense break out of its 5-year slump.

How Much Will It Cost to Trade for Aiyuk

The Steelers offering Moore as part of a package for Aiyuk is an intriguing idea. But Aiyuk is still probably going to cost the Steelers a high draft pick in addition to Moore.

Media personality Mia O’Brien tweeted that the 49ers reportedly asked the Jacksonville Jaguars for their first-round pick (No. 17 overall) and wide receiver Zay Jones in exchange for Aiyuk this offseason.

The Jaguars obviously didn’t agree to the deal. So, perhaps the final asking price for Aiyuk will not be a first-rounder and a player.

But it’s safe to assume the 49ers will be seeking a high draft pick in exchange for Aiyuk even if a player such as Moore is part of the deal.

Foster also assumed in his proposed scenario that the 49ers would be interested in Moore. The 25-year-old has started at left tackle for the Steelers since he arrived as a fourth-round pick in 2021. However, he’s been about a replacement-level player according to metrics such as the player grades at Pro Football Focus.