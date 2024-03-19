Steelers Projected to Replace Diontae Johnson With Historic Draft Pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected 18 wide receivers since they last chose a wideout in the first round of the NFL draft. But on March 19, ESPN’s Mel Kiper predicted that streak to end.

In his newest NFL mock draft, Kiper projected the Steelers to select LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. to replace Diontae Johnson.

“For new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to really thrive, the Steelers should add a replacement for wideout Diontae Johnson, who was traded to Carolina,” wrote Kiper.

“Thomas, who ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the combine, has a tremendous blend of speed and size (6-foot-3). He caught 17 touchdown passes last season, leading the FBS. Pittsburgh had just 13 total touchdown passes in 2023. Thomas and George Pickens could form an exciting pass-catching duo.”

The Steelers traded Johnson to the Carolina Panthers for cornerback Donte Jackson on March 12. Without Johnson, George Pickens is the only returning Pittsburgh receiver who had more than 200 receiving yards last season.

On March 15, the Steelers signed veteran receiver Van Jefferson. But his addition shouldn’t change Pittsburgh’s other plans at wideout.

Jefferson had 209 receiving yards with 20 catches in 17 games with the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons last season.

If the Steelers select a wide receiver in the first round, it will break a long Day 1 draft drought at that position for Pittsburgh. The last time the Steelers selected a first-round wide receiver was Santonio Holmes in 2006.

Steelers Projected to Target LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Offensive line and cornerback have been the most popular choices for the Steelers in mock drafts this offseason. Kiper slotted Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins to the Steelers at No. 20 overall in his mock draft on February 28.

But it’s not hard to see why Kiper shifted in his latest mock draft.

After departing with Johnson, the Steelers have a giant hole at receiver. Jefferson recorded an 800-yard receiving season once but that was three years ago.

Excluding Pickens, the receivers currently under contract in Pittsburgh combined for 389 receiving yards in 2023. Therefore, making another type of offseason addition at receiver is near must for the Steelers.

The consensus draft big boards at ESPN, Pro Football Focus and Bleacher Report all have Thomas ranked as a top 5 wide receiver in the 2024 draft class. Bleacher Report also has him rated as a top 20 prospect overall.

“Presents an appealing combination of size, length and speed with experience working inside and outside,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote. “Thomas will occasionally go through the motions as a route-runner, but the bend, athleticism and speed needed to get better are all in the toolbox.

“Thomas is unpolished but has projectable talent to become a WR1/2 in time.”

The LSU receiver posted 68 catches for 1,177 receiving yards during the 2023 season. He also averaged 17.3 yards per reception with 17 touchdowns.

Steelers Still a Potential Landing Spot for Mike Williams or Tyler Boyd?

Thomas appears to be a logical fit opposite Pickens. But it’s also possible the Steelers aren’t done adding at wide receiver in free agency.

The Steelers are set to host Mike Williams for a free agent visit this week, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Williams is coming off an ACL injury, but he’s averaged 15.6 yards per catch in his career.

Tyler Boyd is also a potential wide receiver target for the Steelers. The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly reported on March 14 that the Steelers and Boyd were both interested in signing a contract. But then on March 18, Kaboly tweeted that the Steelers organization was “not 100% on board” with signing him.

A big move for another receiver isn’t off the table either. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac said on the March 18 episode of “The Rich Eisen Show” that the Steelers could be looking for a “bigger catch” at receiver.

Any free agency addition at wideout could change Kiper’s next mock draft prediction.