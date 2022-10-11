Buccaneers Sign 2 Ex-Steelers LBs: One ‘Wasn’t a Fit’ in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett figures to be playing against at least one — and perhaps as many as three — former Steelers defenders when Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit Acrisure Stadium on Sunday.

In part, that’s because the Buccaneers made a pair of roster moves on Tuesday, both involving ex-Steelers linebackers.

OLB Genard Avery Promoted to Tampa’s 53-Man Roster

First, Tampa Bay promoted linebacker Genard Avery from its practice squad to the 53-man roster. Recall that Avery signed a one-year contract with the Steelers in late March of this year, and during training camp and the preseason he looked on track to being the top backup at outside linebacker behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. Except he was a surprise cut when Pittsburgh reduced its roster to 80 players.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette believes that the Steelers released Avery because “they didn’t think he was a fit for their defense, nothing more.”

Steelers cut OLB Genard Avery because they didnt think he was a fit for their defense, nothing more. Will start and look at Hamilcar Rashed (#46) against the Lions, but OLB pickup after cuts still in play. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) August 25, 2022

That said, he was almost immediately snapped up by Tampa Bay, and has spent most of the season on the Bucs’ practice squad, having appeared in one of Tampa’s first five games.

A Former Steelers 6th-Round Pick Has Signed With the Bucs, Too

Meanwhile, on Tuesday Tampa Bay signed former Steelers linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III, who, in effect, takes Avery’s place on the practice squad.

Gilbert also spent time with the Steelers earlier this year. He’s a former Steelers 6th-round pick (2019), who spent three-plus seasons in Pittsburgh, appearing in a total of 28 games between 2019-2021. But injuries have been a problem throughout his career. Most notably, a fractured vertebra caused him to miss the second half of his rookie year. Then he missed time during his sophomore season with back and ankle injuries. The Steelers released him in August after he suffered a foot injury during training camp.

Yet those two aren’t the only two ex-Steelers working alongside Tom Brady. Former Steelers offensive tackle Fred Johnson is part of the 53-man roster, joining the Bucs after an “unusual week” in March, having been waived by the Bengals almost immediately after he signed a one-year tender as a restricted free agent.

The Bucs also employ Khalil Davis, the twin brother of Steelers defensive lineman Carlos Davis. Khalil joined Pittsburgh’s practice squad in November of 2021. He went on to sign a reserve/futures contract with the Steelers early this year, but was waived in late August when Pittsburgh settled on its initial 53-man roster. Ultimately he found his way back to the Buccaneers, who made him a 6th-round pick in 2020.

3 Ex-Steelers Part of Tampa Bay’s Coaching Staff

Meanwhile, two former Steelers players will be coaching against their old employer on Sunday.

Most notably, former Steelers quarterback Byron Leftwich is in his fourth season as Tampa’s offensive coordinator.

Ex-Steelers linebacker Larry Foote is also on Todd Bowles’ staff. Foote is in his first season as the team’s pass game coordinator/inside linebacker’s coach, having served as outside linebackers coach from 2019-21.

Last but not least, Tom Moore is also an assistant coach on Bowles’ staff. Moore, 83, spent 13 seasons working under Chuck Noll (1977-89), serving as Steelers offensive coordinator for the last seven seasons of his tenure in Pittsburgh.

Steelers Sign LB David Anenih to the Practice Squad

The Steelers also made a roster move of their own on Tuesday, signing outside linebacker David Anenih to the practice squad. Anenih was signed off Tennessee’s practice squad and added to the 53-man roster on Sept. 15 but was released on Oct. 9.

It’s also worth noting that Buffalo cut former Steelers wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson from its practice squad on Tuesday, adding credence to the idea that Roberson was a “possible intel signing.”