Steelers Make Final Decision on Bud Dupree

The Bud Dupree Watch in Pittsburgh has come to a bitter end, as the former Steelers outside linebacker has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons. Zach Klein of ABC-TV affiliate WSB in Atlanta was the first to report it via Twitter on April 14.

The rumors of a Steelers-Dupree reunion have been the most talked-about speculation this offseason. It picked up intensity after ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on March 24 that the Steelers were bringing him in. While the hope was that the visit, which occurred on March 30, was just a formality, Steelers Nation’s bubble burst when he walked away without a contract.