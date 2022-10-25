Steelers WR Chase Claypool Sends Message to Kenny Pickett

It hasn’t been a smooth start for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. With seven interceptions in three games, casual fans are demanding Mike Tomlin bench Pickett for the return of Mitch Trubisky.

One player who knows all too well the wrath of Steelers fans and media is wide receiver Chase Claypool. He’s been under a microscope since 2021 — a sophomore season with high expectations and little to show for it.

Claypool joined Heavy’s NFL Insider Matt Lombardo on his podcast, The Matt Lombardo Show, on October 19 to talk about his new quarterback.

“There’s always going to be highs and lows,” Claypool offered as advice to Pickett. “When things are going good, they’re going good, but when they’re going bad, they seem to be going a lot worse than they actually are.”

“I think he just needs to be able to cancel out the outside noise, which is what he’s been doing, and never let his confidence waiver. His confidence is his biggest thing, and he can’t let anyone deter him off that.”

Claypool stressed that one of Pickett’s best attributes is his self-assurance. “I think the biggest thing that he has going for him is his confidence and his gameplay. He is one of the most confident dudes that I’ve met, so I think you kind of need to be that when you’re a quarterback, especially for the steelers, because things are always going to be easy.”

Chase Claypool’s Steelers Career

Chase Claypool surprised many when he burst on the NFL scene in 2020. His 873 yards and 11 total touchdowns put him among the best rookie receivers of his draft class. He immediately became known for his elite athleticism and explosiveness — two characteristics that have since faded.

Over the past two seasons, Claypool has produced 1,126 yards and three touchdowns. Whether a byproduct of offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s poor game plan or Claypool’s efforts, he’s a far cry from the player who surprised the league two seasons ago.

Chase Claypool’s Future in Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers might already regret extending wide receiver Diontae Johnson. Considering the nearly $40 million deal Pittsburgh gave him in the offseason, he’s vastly underperformed this season.

Steelers new two-year extension for WR Diontae Johnson is worth up to $39.5 million and includes $27 million guaranteed, per source. pic.twitter.com/wSjrKZDNJD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2022

Historically, the Steelers don’t offer extensions to wide receivers; instead, choosing to build through the draft. In the 2022 NFL draft, Pittsburgh selected receiver George Pickens, clearly a star in the making. In the fourth round, Calvin Austin III was taken, but unfortunately, his season was over before it began. Austin sustained a foot injury before the preseason, and it appears he’ll remain on injured reserve for the remainder of the year.

Because of the club’s success with drafting receivers, it would be a surprise if the Steelers keep Chase Claypool around beyond his rookie contract, which expires after the 2023 season. But never say never; if he miraculously turns his career around between now and then, it could be a different story.

Whether buying or selling, Pittsburgh isn’t typically active before trade deadline. But Claypool has been the subject of several trade rumors dating back to the offseason.

Big-name WRs generating trade interest:

— #Texans WR Brandin Cooks has been the target of multiple calls.

— #Steelers WR Chase Claypool has been in focus, but is not expected to be deal, barring a shift.

— Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy has been the center of calls, as DEN sputtered. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2022

Given his lackluster performance this season, it’s difficult to imagine a scenario where a team would want to make a move for his services.

“Claypool has been inconsistent in his third season, generating just 23 catches for 225 yards and one touchdown through six games,” wrote NFL.com’s Kevin Patra. “With Diontae Johnson and rookie George Pickens sitting as the top two wideouts in Pittsburgh, Claypool is seemingly expendable. But it sounds as though the Steelers would have to be bowled over to consider shipping the 2020 second-round pick out of town at this stage.”