Steelers Predicted to Trade Star for Multiple Picks Ahead of Deadline

Round and round, he goes. Where he stops, nobody knows. It may not be anywhere, yet the chatter of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool going somewhere still continues in the wake of the November 1 NFL trade deadline.

But if you ask Claypool, it’s news to him. He addressed the trade rumors after practice this week.

“I never talked to anyone about it,” Claypool told 93.7 The Fan’s Josh Rowntree.

“It’s pretty easy [to avoid the rumors]. I just don’t go on Twitter.”

After weeks of hypothetical scenarios linking Claypool to the Green Bay Packers, the latest trade rumor connects the third-year receiver to the Tennessee Titans. The team lacks a big-play threat since it sent A.J. Brown east to the Philadelphia Eagles in an April 2022 draft-day trade.

“Claypool has reportedly been at the center of trade talks for the Steelers following their 2-5 start,” Pro Football Focus’ Michael Renner wrote. “He’s fallen out of favor a touch with the emergence of rookie George Pickens. With a year and a half left on his rookie contract, Claypool could still fetch a hefty deal on the open market.

“At 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds, Claypool also fits the ethos of the Titans’ offense. He’s a big-bodied, big catch-radius receiver who can work the middle of the field while also stretching the field. That’s what Tennessee hoped Treylon Burks could be out the gate, but the rookie has taken a while to get going.”

Even without a notable receiver on their roster, the Titans have been on a tear, winning their last four games after starting the season 0-2. Tennessee is atop the AFC South while its competitors flounder. The Indianapolis Colts are even at 3-3 but have opted to replace All-Pro veteran Matt Ryan with rookie Sam Ehlinger — for the remainder of the season.

Fresh Start With Titans for Chase Claypool

A fresh start on a team with playoff aspirations like the Titans might just be what Chase Claypool needs to turn things around. The per-catch average of 14+ yards in his first two seasons under Ben Roethlisberger has been cut in half with Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett.

Claypool is itching to get back to big plays, stating his displeasure with the current state of the offense.

“I just think we need more go balls,” he told Steelers reporters after losing to the Dolphins. “Like, damn, not enough go balls. We got playmakers. I haven’t had a go ball all year. George [Pickens] needs more, [Diontae Johnson] needs more. I’m not saying that’s on the play-calling, I’m just saying we need to try to find a way to scheme it up.”

Claypool: "We need more go balls. Like, damn. Not enough go balls. We've got playmakers. I haven't had a go ball all year. George needs more, Tae needs more. I'm not saying that's on the play calling. I'm just saying we need to find a way to scheme it up." #Steelers @937theFan — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) October 24, 2022

Why Trading Chase Claypool Makes Sense

With the emergence of rookie George Pickens, the Pittsburgh Steelers offense can manage without Chase Claypool. Losing a receiver of his caliber would only be temporary, anyway. Though Miles Boykin and Steven Sims are a far cry talent-wise from Claypool, the move would be more about the future than the 2022 season.

The Steelers can roll with Boykin and Sims in the back half of this season, while a future draft pick can be used on a shiny new receiver. It’s a cycle the organization manages best.

“Good veteran exits, another player enters, becomes good, and on it goes,” wrote Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

Florio believes Claypool will demand more than Pittsburgh will be willing to sell out after his rookie deal expires in 2024.

Pro Football Talk on Claypool: “He’ll want more than the Steelers will pay, and it will be impossible for the Steelers to justify anything close to what he wants, given the limited extent that they use him.” #Steelers #NFL — Blitzburgh 🎃 (@Blitz_Burgh) October 28, 2022

“Regardless of the timing, Claypool becomes an obvious candidate to eventually land with a different team. He’ll want more than the Steelers will pay, and it will be impossible for the Steelers to justify anything close to what he wants, given the limited extent that they use him.”

Get something juicy if you can, while you can. A mid-to-late round 2024 compensatory pick, which Pittsburgh would get if Claypool walks in free agency, isn’t going to cut it.