Trade Proposal Sends $40 Million Defender to Steelers

If the Pittsburgh Steelers October 9 thrashing by the Buffalo Bills proved anything, it’s that they desperately need help in the secondary.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen picked Pittsburgh apart for his best game of the season — 424 yards and four scores and completed 20 of 31 pass attempts.

William Jackson, a cornerback the Steelers had their eye on coming out of the 2016 NFL draft, requested a trade from the Washington Commanders on October 13, citing defensive differences.

Given the current state of their secondary, Pittsburgh should make a call if it hasn’t already.

Their top three corners, Cam Sutton, Ahkello Witherspoon and Levi Wallace are banged up. Even when healthy, Witherspoon and Wallace are nothing to write home about. Witherspoon, acquired via trade from the Seattle Seahawks in 2021, has allowed a passer rating of 108.2 on 15 completions on 21 targets (71.4 percent) for 175 yards and two scores. Wallace has allowed an 82.9 passer rating on 15 of 27 completions for 244 yards and one touchdown.

Steelers Trade Compensation for William Jackson

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool has appeared to check out and, consequently, has been the topic of trade proposals since the offseason. He hasn’t been productive for the past two years, and a change of scenery could do him some good. A change in the pecking order could also do the Steelers some good. Depth at receiver is one of their strong points, and trading Claypool to a team that Pittsburgh rarely sees could be the way to go.

It may not be necessary, though. Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar speculated that Jackson, 29, could be acquired for “very little draft capital” given his contract.

“What may complicate the picture is Jackson’s contract,” Farrar wrote. “He has two years left on the deal, and his 2023 cap hit is $15.75 million, which means that another team could likely have Jackson for very little draft capital if there’s willingness to take on that fiscal responsibility.

The Commanders signed Jackson to a three-year, $40.5 million in 2021.

Would the Steelers Make the Trade?

Whether it’s for a player or just freeing the Washington Commanders of the contract, the question is would the Pittsburgh Steelers make a trade for William Jackson?

The issue with Jackson is production and age. It could be an effect of playing in Washington, but Jackson’s numbers have taken a dive the past two seasons.

Jackson’s gripe is that he doesn’t fit in with Washington’s scheme. This season, per Pro Football Focus, he’s allowed 16 catches on 19 targets for 219 yards, 60 yards after the catch, two touchdowns and no interceptions. That’s good for an opponent passer rating of 149.8. In defense of Jackson, though, the entire secondary has struggled under coordinator Jack Del Rio. According to NFL.com, the Commanders rank 27th in pass yards allowed with 1,329.

So William Jackson likes Washington but considers himself a man corner and they play zone. The bigger issue? Why sign a man corner to play zone? The personnel decisions for the Commanders continue to be highly troubling — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 13, 2022

Jackson’s production was solidly consistent in Cincinnati. In 59 games, he logged three interceptions, 150 tackles, 1.0 sacks and a touchdown (Pro Football Focus). He allowed an average completion percentage of 47.2.

While William Jackson was a talent the Steelers coveted, that was six years ago. He’s 30 now and has missed some time with injuries. It might be tempting, but the risk outweighs the reward in acquiring Jackson. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Mike Tomlin would only get roasted if they made the trade and Jackson didn’t live up to his contract.