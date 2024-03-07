Steelers Connected to Former No. 2 Overall Pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t held a top 10 selection going into the NFL draft since 2000. But The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly argued the Steelers could add a player in free agency who was the No. 2 overall selection in 2020 — defensive end Chase Young.

Kaboly named Young a “logical fit” for the Steelers in NFL free agency.

“Mike Tomlin made a fuss over Young during a game in 2020, so that brings him into play,” Kaboly wrote. “With Watt and Highsmith on the roster, perhaps there’s no clear fit for Young, but he’s young, talented and looking to prove himself after an uneven last few seasons.

“If his market winds up being a one-year deal worth a little over $10 million, as Spotrac projects, he’s definitely in the mix for the Steelers, who could use him on the inside at times, too.”

The then Washington Football Team drafted Young at No. 2 overall in the 2020 NFL draft. Only Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow went ahead of him.

Young suffered a right ACL and patellar tendon injury during his second season. That’s a major reason why he’s underachieved early in his career.

In 2023, he was healthy, playing 16 games for the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers. He finished the regular season with 7.5 sacks, 7 tackles for loss and 15 quarterback hits.

Young also had 1 sack, 2 tackles for loss and 2 quarterback hits in three playoff contests.