Long-Time Division Rival Teases Potential Move To Steelers

Heading into the offseason after another early playoff loss, Pittsburgh Steelers fans are expecting big moves from their team’s front offense.

While much of that expectation centers around fixing the team’s QB issues, maybe they could go in a different direction to fix the offense.

The team already has some very talented pass catchers on their roster, but a wide receiver from a division rival has left the door open for a potential move to Pittsburgh.

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd made it clear to Pittsburgh Sports Now’s Dominic Campbell that he would be open to playing for Mike Tomlin on the Steelers.

“You never know,” Boyd said. “I love coach Tomlin. He’s probably one of the realest dudes in the sport’s business. Obviously, I played at Pitt, and I had a lot of run-ins with him and talked to him just about football. His personality is more like a father figure, it’s a great connection, but who knows? Even if I don’t go after this year, I could do a one-year deal at the end of my career and maybe finish up, but who knows.”

Boyd grew up in Pennsylvania and played his college ball in his home state as well. Now he could try to return home after eight years in Ohio.

Boyd’s Career in Cincinnati

After a successful college career at Pitt, Boyd was drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Bengals.

Since then, he has put together a strong eight years in Cincinnati.

Over the course of his NFL career, Boyd has made 513 catches for exactly 6000 yards and 31 touchdowns.

There was a stretch of his career where Boyd was the focal point of the Bengals’ passing attack and he managed to top 1000 yards twice.

Over the last few years, he has taken a backseat to Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase.

He has still been a consistent contributor, with at least 50 catches and 600 yards in each of the last three seasons.

Unfortunately, that might not be enough for the team to prioritize retaining him when they also need to work on a contract extension for Higgins.

If that is the case, Boyd shouldn’t have much trouble finding another job and it just so happens that the Steelers could have a spot for him.

An Opening in the Slot for the Steelers

Adding a wide receiver definitely isn’t going to be a priority for the Steelers this offseason.

The team already has Diontae Johnson and George Pickens at the posittion. If that’s not enough for whoever their starting QB is in 2024, they also have Pat Freiermuth at tight end to throw to.

They also have plenty of other needs this offseason that they could address instead.

Still, if they do end up having some money to spend, they will have an opening at receiver that they could fill with Boyd.

Allen Robinson will be hitting free agency after spending the 2023 season in Pittsburgh.

Robinson was a pretty low-risk addition for the Steelers. He only cost them a seventh round pick swap. They also didn’t get much reward out of him.

Boyd would be a big upgrade in the slot and would give the team another weapon in the passing game as they try to fix their offense.

If the team sticks with Kenny Pickett, bringing Boyd back to Pennsylvania could be a move worth looking into for the Steelers to try and get the best out of their struggling QB.