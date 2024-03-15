Ex-Top 5 Overall Pick Emerging as Potential WR Target for Steelers

After a flurry of wide receiver signings and trades on March 14, the free agent market seems to have become Tyler Boyd or bust for the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, there is another possible target that could be a natural fit with the Steelers — Corey Davis.

The 29-year-old retired from the NFL in August 2023, but ESPN’s Field Yates reported on March 14 that Davis has applied for reinstatement to the league. Yates added that the New York Jets were expected to release Davis.

Less than three hours after that tweet, SNY’s John Flanagan reported the Jets released Davis. New York left open the possibility of bringing back the 29-year-old, but if the Jets do not re-sign Davis, multiple Steelers writers have proposed Pittsburgh as a potential landing spot for the veteran.

His playing style fits the Steelers’ needs. Davis also has a strong connection to Pittsburgh’s new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Davis began his career as the No. 5 overall pick for the Tennessee Titans in 2017. At the time, Smith was Tennessee’s tight ends coach.

Smith then became the Titans offensive coordinator in 2019. Davis experienced two of the best statistical seasons of his career with Smith as his play caller.

Overall, Davis has posted 273 catches for 3,879 yards and 17 touchdowns in six NFL seasons.