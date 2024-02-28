Bills’ Damar Hamlin Sends Strong Message to Steelers

Defensive back Damar Hamlin is under contract one more season with the Buffalo Bills. But that doesn’t mean he hasn’t thought about wearing the black and gold.

Hamlin told reporters on February 24 that it would be a “dream” to end his NFL playing career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Because I played at Pitt, you know, I was in the stadium,” Hamlin said, via Steel City Collectibles’ Bill Leino. “I played at Heinz Field for probably like eight years straight with WPIAL championships and Pitt.

“A dream come true would be finishing my career as a Steeler.”

A McKees Rocks native, Hamlin played high school football at Central Catholic, which is a high school football powerhouse in western Pennsylvania. The program routinely advances to the WPIAL championships, which takes place at the Steelers’ home every year.

Then, Hamlin played at Pitt from 2016-20. Pitt also calls Heinz Field, which was re-nicknamed Acrisure Stadium in 2022, home.

The Bills drafted Hamlin in the sixth round at No. 212 overall in the 2021 NFL draft. He has appeared in 34 games for Buffalo in his first three NFL seasons.