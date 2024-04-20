Steelers Urged to Consider Targeting Speedy $12 Million WR

It does not appear that the Pittsburgh Steelers will be able to acquire wide receiver Courtland Sutton from the Denver Broncos. But Steelers Now’s Nick Farabaugh suggested a new potential trade target for Pittsburgh — New York Giants wideout Darius Slayton.

Farabaugh argued the Steelers could pursue Slayton to start along with budding star receiver George Pickens.

“This could be an under-the-radar strong move for the Steelers if they were willing to cough up some draft capital,” Farabaugh wrote. “Slayton is still on an affordable deal, and a new contract will not break the bank.

“Theoretically, the team will want to pay George Pickens after this season, and Slayton’s contract does not prevent them from doing that, even in the event of a new deal.”

Farabaugh noted that Slayton has never eclipsed the 800-yard mark in his five-year NFL career. But, he’s been very consistent, posting 700 or more receiving yards in four of his five seasons.

At the 2019 NFL combine, Slayton ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds. Only five wideout prospects finished the 40-yard dash in under that time at the 2024 NFL combine.

As Farabaugh mentioned, Slayton needs a new deal after this season. But he will likely be affordable. His current contract is a 2-year deal worth $12 million. The contract included a $3.5 million signing bonus.