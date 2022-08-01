Steelers Fans React to Deshaun Watson’s ‘Crap’ Suspension

As the calendar turns to August, news NFL fans have been waiting for the better part of a year just came down the pipe: Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

If the ruling stands (the NFL has three days to appeal), Watson will miss just one divisional matchup — the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3. He returns in Week 7 to face the Baltimore Ravens.

If it stays 6, Browns win the division. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) August 1, 2022

The ruling of Sue L. Robinson, the judge appointed jointly by the NFL and the NFL players association, has very little to do with the nature of the accusations themselves, as there was not enough evidence to justify an indefinite suspension, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Robinson’s ruling was about how badly Watson tarnished the NFL and its shield, hence “violating the personal conduct policy.”

Sue L. Robinson’s comprehensive 15-page conclusion stared that though Deshaun Watson violated the personal conduct policy, there was not enough evidence to justify an indefinite suspension, per source. The belief is that’s what the league wanted. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 1, 2022

As stated by the NFL, a violation is considered: “Conduct by anyone in the league that is illegal, violent, dangerous, or irresponsible puts innocent victims at risk, damages the reputation of others in the game, and undercuts public respect and support for the NFL.”

NFL fans, particularly in the AFC North, have been closely watching the news awaiting a decision on Watson’s ban. Watson’s case drew increased interest from Steelers fans when the quarterback was traded from the Houston Texans to the Browns in March.

Steelers fans were quick to respond to the news of the brief ban.

Steelers Fans React

We remember a time all too well when a certain Steelers quarterback, by the name of Ben Roethlisberger, found himself in hot water after he was accused of sexual assault in 2008 and 2010.

Charges were never brought against Roethlisberger, and both cases were dismissed. Still, Roethlisberger was suspended for the first six games of the 2010 season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. A week before the Steelers’ Sept. 12 opener, Commissioner Roger Goodell reduced the ban to four games.

While the NFL only brought five cases to Robinson, Watson was accused by 24 women of sexual assault. So, of course, Steelers fans are going to be livid.

One fan tweeted, “You can call me biased because I’m female and a #Steelers fan, but only six games for Deshaun Watson is total crap.”

You can call me biased because I'm female and a #Steelers fan, but only six games for Deshaun Watson is total crap. — SteelerFanMom (@SteelerFanMom) August 1, 2022

“It’s the rest of AFC north’s duty to make Watson’s life a living hell for the next decade,” tweeted one fan.

It’s the rest of AFC north’s duty to make Watsons life a living hell for the next decade. — Adam Steel (@RenegadeAdam) August 1, 2022

Another Steelers fan doesn’t believe NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will appeal the ruling. “Whatever y’all, doubt coward Roger Goodell does anything. James Harrison would have been exiled. FEED ME DESHAUN WATSON,” he tweeted.

Whatever y’all, doubt coward Roger Goodell does anything. James Harrison would have been exiled. FEED ME DESHAUN WATSON 🍽#steelers https://t.co/gii3KqbOFS — smitty in the streets (@smittywerbin1) August 1, 2022

*Deshaun watson hate on twitter

Browns fans: he did nothing wrong he's innocent.

Steelers fans: pic.twitter.com/aCRzsyCDkB — Aubrey Graham Cracker 🤟 (@DmainEvent95) August 1, 2022

Another fan tweeted, “I get it, you have to base the punishment on evidence and the fact no court has found him guilty. Still how can a normal person not look at this case and say things don’t add up and he’s not guilty? No one visits that many therapist just for massages. It’s why I hate the system.”

I get it, you have to base the punishment on evidence and the fact no court has found him guilty. Still how can a normal person not look at this case and say things don't add up and he's not guilty? No one visits that many therapist just for massages. It's why I hate the system. — ItaliaRyan26 (@StrykerBrig24) August 1, 2022

Pittsburgh shock jock Mark Madden made a good point with his tweet. “One key factor that gets ignored: The Steelers wanted Ben suspended, feeling he was out of control. They gave the NFL no pushback. The Browns just want Watson to play, &Watson was going to sue.”

One key factor that gets ignored: The Steelers wanted Ben suspended, feeling he was out of control. They gave the NFL no pushback. The Browns just want Watson to play, &Watson was going to sue. — Mark Madden (@MarkMaddenX) August 1, 2022

93.7 The Fan’s Josh Rowntree added, “Deshaun Watson had 22 more accusations against him than Ben Roethlisberger had, and got the same initial suspension.”

Deshaun Watson had 22 more accusations against him than Ben Roethlisberger had, and got the same initial suspension. — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) August 1, 2022

Lol 6 game suspension no fine. — SteelerNation (@SteeIerNation) August 1, 2022

Another fan had a similar response: “6 games only? SMH.”