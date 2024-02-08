Steelers 2-Time Super Bowl Champion Joins New Coaching Staff: Report

Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Deshea Townsend has found a new home for the 2024 season.

Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reported on February 8 that the Detroit Lions are hiring Townsend to their defensive staff.

Pro Football Talk reported that Townsend will serve as Detroit’s defensive passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach. Townsend held that same role with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2022-23.

Townsend spent 12 seasons with the Steelers from 1998-2009. He started 80 contests and 7 playoff games during his dozen seasons. The team won two Super Bowls during that time.

Townsend was in the starting lineup for the 2006 Super Bowl and served as the team’s nickel cornerback in the 2009 Super Bowl.