Ex-Steelers Running Back Wanted on Charges of Aggravated Murder

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson.

Wilkerson, 55, is wanted on charges of aggravated murder in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, following the fatal stabbing of 46-year-old Brian Weems III on February 23, according to the Associated Press:

According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment on Wednesday. Wilkerson followed Weems into a bathroom and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene, police said.

Wilkerson, who appeared in one game for the Steelers in 1989, played for Kent State University from 1985 to 1989, where he ranks second all-time in school history in rushing yards (3,830) and rushing touchdowns (36).

After signing with but not making the roster of the Detroit Lions in 1990, Wilkerson went on to play in the World League and Arena Football League.

ALL the latest Steelers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Steelers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Steelers!

Leader of the Pack

Despite grumblings from Steelers Nation, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a significant investment in Najee Harris with their first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Head coach Mike Tomlin showcased that investment and made Harris a focal point of the offense.

Harris enjoyed a stellar rookie season with 1,600 yards from scrimmage on a league-high 381 touches. He also surpassed the franchise rookie rushing record Franco Harris set in 1972.

But the running back feels that’s just the tip of the iceberg. “I had that much yards, but I don’t feel like it was like my best season,” Harris shared in a February 6 interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“I’m just happy that they selected me and then trusted me to carry the ball and be a focal point,” said Harris. “I’m also happy that I’m a Steeler. I appreciate everything that [Kevin] Colbert, [Mike] Tomlin, and, of course, [Art] Rooney, all of all them, for believing me in my rookie year.”

Now that Ben Roethlisberger is retired, the offense will need a new leader, and Najee Harris is up for the challenge. After all, he learned from the best.

“Ben does so much, not only for the Steelers but just for the NFL and the sport of football, the Super Bowls and what he bring as a leader,” Harris said. “I appreciate everything and learning from him.”

As for the critical transition between year one and year two, Harris has one primary goal in mind: Be a leader.

“There’s so much things,” Harris said about growth between seasons, “but I think like the main thing that’s sticking out, I guess, is being more vocalized as a leader of the team.”

“From my one year there, I found out what the Steeler Way is. So me just really keeping that standard of what the Steelers Way and helping the young guys who’s coming up — well, still me too, ’cause I’m still young, but, you know, helping them know the distiller way.”

Follow the Heavy on Steelers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

ALSO READ:

• NFL Analyst: All-Pro Cornerback a Free Agent ‘Fit’ for Steelers

• 2 Reasons Why the Brian Flores Hire Could Spell Disaster for Steelers