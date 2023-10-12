Ex Steelers G Compares Mike Tomlin to Current HC

T

elling you what you need to hear, not sugarcoating things or blowing smoke are all attributes that describe Pittsburgh Steelers HC Mike Tomlin down to the nine.

For former Steeler and current Los Angeles Rams G Kevin Dotson, ‘Coach T’ left a lasting impression on him. That’s not difficult with a coach like Tomlin, whose infectious personality and gladiator-like mentality has produced a championship culture in Pittsburgh.

Dotson has taken what Tomlin has instilled in him to another championship franchise and has given the Rams what they’ve invested in and then some. During his lengthy chat with J.B. Long on Rams Revealed, the conversation took a predictable turn toward coaching comparisons.

Play

Dotson couldn’t help but prop up Tomlin, but he didn’t throw shade at Rams head coach Sean McVay either. He simply acknowledged that their contrasting styles are both effective at bringing out the best in his game.

A Pillar of Tomlin’s Coaching Approach Differs From McVay’s

Dotson expounded on how both coaches go about dissecting film and preparing for game days, saying:

“For Mike T., he knows you can do better and you tell yourself ‘ah man, I got to get it right because he knows I can do it and he shows me the plays that I messed up on and I say ‘I need to lock in,'” Dotson said. “McVay would say ‘I’ve seen you do this B-Block and you killed him on it.’ Then I say to myself ‘I know I can hit this, he just showed me I can hit this.'”

Dotson has shown that both problem solving and positive reinforcement have worked for his development. Tomlin helped him get his footing in the NFL, allowing only 5 hurries in his sophomore season with the Steelers. His total pressures allowed did climb from 10 to 16 between 2021 and 2022, but Tomlin cultivated Dotson’s player makeup which he has since taken to the next level.

A 79 Pro Football Focus player grade through his first two starts of the 2023 campaign shows that McVay’s method has given the older and more experienced Dotson a different feel for taking his game to the next level.

Tomlin Owns The Room and McVay Owns the Sideline

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch gave light to Tomlin’s strong aura in his 2009 rookie season as play-caller for the Steelers, per Bill Williamson of The Denver Post:

“Mike just took control of the room when he was with his players,” Lynch said. “He’s young and he looks young, but he has a real presence about him.”

That presence is what he’s best known for, but he has not compromised it in exchange for being malleable to the changing landscape of the NFL during his head coaching tenure. You have to have thick skin to be able to handle Tomlin’s direct approach, which Dotson doubled down on:

“Even if he said negative stuff about you, you didn’t take it as negative, because you know he means what he says,” Dotson said.

While Tomlin’s presence engulfs the locker room, McVay’s energy fires up the sidelines. He was criticized early in his career for allegedly trying to steal the spotlight with amped up reactions to touchdowns and poor officiating, but that blew over as the Rams saw more wins.

Dotson has only had enigmatic coaching personalities around him as a pro and it’s worked thus far. He’s happy to be a Ram, thrilled to be a new father and thankful for Tomlin’s role in his maturation on the field.