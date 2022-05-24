Ex-Steelers QB Makes Final Decision on Football Comeback

A former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has made his final decision regarding a comeback.

Just days after it was reported that Michael Vick was on the verge of a football comeback in the newly-created Fan Controlled Football League, the 41-year-old is refuting that report. According to Vick, he will stay retired and is not returning to play.

Vick took to social media to address rumors of his potential football return.

“I hung ‘em up in 2015 never to return again,” Vick wrote on Twitter on Sunday, May 22. “Had an amazing time and accomplished so much. I say that to say, they’re going to stay hung up and I will not be coming out of retirement. I appreciate the opportunity to play but I’d rather put on my executive hat with the little ownership that I have.”

Previous Report Signaled Vick’s Return to Football

Frank Pingue of Reuters had reported on Friday, May 20 that the former four-time Pro Bowl quarterback was on the verge of making a return to the gridiron. Pingue had reported that Vick would suit up during the final week of the regular season for FCF.

“Michael Vick, the once-dynamic NFL quarterback whose involvement in a dogfighting ring halted a breathtaking career in its prime, has agreed to come out of retirement to join startup league Fan Controlled Football, a source told Reuters on Friday,” says Pingue.

Vick would have been the third NFL star to join the league, following the likes of former first-round draft pick Johnny Manziel and Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens.

In fact, Pingue reported that Owens’ success during his first season in the league led to Vick’s interest in returning to play football.

However, that’s clearly not the case as the former dual-threat quarterback is shutting down the possibility of a return. Vick hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2015 season when he served as Ben Roethlisberger’s backup for the Steelers.

Vick did participate in the American Flag Football League in 2017 and was also an offensive coordinator in the Alliance of American Football.

While the possibility of Vick still being involved in the game of football is still there, the playmaking quarterback won’t be involved as a player moving forward.

ALL the latest Steelers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Steelers newsletter here!

Lolley: Steelers Should Pursue Running Back

The Steelers could be in the market for a new running back.

Dale Lolley of DK Pittsburgh Sports created his top 10 list for free agents the Steelers should pursue and a number of those players are none other than running backs. In fact, four of those 10 players are running backs.

As Lolley notes, the top RB — and free agent — on that list is none other than former All-Pro and Pro Bowler David Johnson. The 30-year-old back could fit in with the Steelers as a backup to Najee Harris, who emerged as a workhorse in his rookie season. Harris ranked first in the NFL in touches and second in the league in carries.

Adding a worthwhile backup can keep Harris fresh. Lolley envisions Johnson’s role as similar to the one DeAngelo Williams occupied during the 2015 and 2016 seasons for the Steelers. Williams played the role of largely starter in his first season with Le’Veon Bell injured and occupied the backup role during his second year in 2016.

“Johnson has been a star running back in this league,” says Lolley. “He’s been to Pro Bowls and has been named All-Pro. But he’s also now 30. Starting jobs won’t be there for him. But he’s made a lot of money in his career, and mentoring and spelling Harris while pocketing another million dollars might not sound all that bad. He’s a talented receiver, as well, and could be useful in that part of the game. Think DeAngelo Williams here.”

Outside of Johnson, Lolley also lists other backs such as Darrel Williams, Justin Jackson and Carlos Hyde.

Regardless, the Steelers should add some depth to take the pressure off of Harris.