Steelers Could ‘Explore’ Adding Super Bowl-Winning Coach, Says Insider

The Pittsburgh Steelers have an offensive identity crisis of massive proportions. They don’t know who they are or, possibly, what they even want to look like. The offense needs fixing, but head coach Mike Tomlin made it clear that significant changes are not coming in 2022. The team has to ride out the final nine games with what it has.

But Tomlin might be singing a different tune now. On November 7, the Indianapolis Colts made a surprising move to fire longtime head coach Frank Reich.

Naturally, Reich’s name has been linked to the Steelers who are in desperate need of offensive direction.

“I’d have to think that teams with young quarterbacks like the Steelers, Jaguars, maybe even the Bears and Titans would have to at least explore the possibility of creating a role on staff for Frank Reich,” NFL insider and Heavy Sports’ Matt Lombardo tweeted.

“Especially given his track record of developing quarterbacks.”

It’s all merely conjecture, but could his name be in the conversation as Pittsburgh’s next offensive coordinator? It’s a long shot. The last external offensive coordinator the Steelers hired was Todd Haley in 2012.

Frank Reich’s Resume

Frank Reich coached the Indianapolis Colts to a 40-33-1 record over five seasons. He’s an offensive-minded coach whose resume includes the 2017 Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Reich was the offensive coordinator during quarterback Carson Wentz’s first two seasons in which he went 18-11.

Prior to that, during his first go-round in Indianapolis, he was Peyton Manning’s quarterback coach. Under Reich’s coaching, Manning won his record fourth AP MVP award in 2009 and continued to set records in 2010. He was quarterbacks coach for a spell with the San Diego Chargers where Philip Rivers was at the helm.

As the head coach in Indianapolis, Reich never had an opportunity to do what he seems to do best: Develop young quarterbacks. Andrew Luck abruptly retired after Reich’s first season as head coach. Jacoby Brissett, Brian Hoyer and 39-year-old Rivers were the Colts’ quarterbacks the following two seasons, then a reunion with Wentz. The 37-year-old Matt Ryan experiment was short-lived and sixth-round 2020 draft pick Sam Ehlinger was thrown into the fire.

The Steelers, and their young quarterback Kenny Pickett, could be just what Frank Reich needs to get his groove back.

“If you want to do right by your young first-round quarterback, Reich is probably the best quarterback-developer out there at the moment,” said Lombardo. “I could see him being a great fit in Pittsburgh.”

Steelers Twitter Reacts to Colts’ Frank Reich Firing

Immediately after the Indianapolis Colts announced the move to fire head coach Frank Reich, Steelers’ Twitter erupted.

Just as badly as Steelers fans want offensive coordinator Matt Canada fired, they want Reich hired.

“Steelers need to give Frank Reich a call right now!” tweeted Jordan York.

The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly tweeted, “Frank Reich would look good coaching the Steelers’ offense.

Steelers fan Jared Kane played off Mike Tomlin’s general line of questioning for draft-day players. “Frank Reich … Mike Tomlin HC of the Pittsburgh Steelers. You healthy? Great man. We’re ready to make you our new OC.”

Frank Reich doesn’t have to be in a rush to make a decision among the myriad he’ll likely have. The Colts signed him to a five-year contract extension in 2021.