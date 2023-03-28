Steelers Try out Former Cardinals Tackle: ‘Free Agency’s Not Over’

On Monday the Pittsburgh Steelers had former Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Joshua Miles in for a workout, this according to the NFL’s daily personnel notice. Miles — who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 314 pounds — was selected by the Cardinals in the 7th round of the 2019 draft out of Morgan State.

In 2022, Miles was expected to compete for the job as Arizona’s swing tackle before suffering a season-ending injury.

“Josh Miles is trying to work his way into that mix, too. He’s a guy that was a late-round pick that his development has been slower but he’s really taken strides,” said Sean Kugler in August of last year. Kugler, who serves as Arizona’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator, was as assistant on Mike Tomlin’s coaching staff from 2010-12.

Yet Miles spent the entire year on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury, this after missing seven games in 2021 with an ankle issue.

If the Steelers elect to sign Miles, he would compete with recently-signed free agent Le’Raven Clark for a backup job behind starters Dan Moore Jr. and Chukwuma Okorafor.

Thus far in his NFL career, Miles has appeared in 17 regular-season games, with seven appearances as a rookie and another 10 in 2021. But he played a total of just 23 offensive snaps in those games, according to Pro Football Reference, with another 66 snaps on special teams.

The Steelers aren’t the only team considering Miles, as in recent days he also had a visit with the Atlanta Falcons, as noted by Cardinals/NFL reporter Howard Balzer.

Steelers General Manager Omar Khan: ‘Free Agency’s Not Over’

Meanwhile, Steelers general manager Omar Khan hinted that the team isn’t done making free agent acquisitions. In an interview with former Steelers offensive tackle Max Starks that was posted on Steelers.com, Khan revealed that the organization’s brain trust “continue(s) to have conversations with several guys” and more moves can be expected in the coming weeks.

“I can tell you, Max, free agency’s not over. There are a lot of good players still out there and we continue the evaluation process…. You’ll see over the next few weeks more guys might come available and we’ll stay ahead of that.”

Positions where the Steelers still need depth include quarterback, wide receiver and outside linebacker, with former 1st round pick Bud Dupree still a candidate to return to Pittsburgh. Dupree signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Titans in March 2021, but was released on March 6, 2023, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Jaguars Sign Former Steelers DT Henry Mondeaux

In other news, on Monday the Jacksonville Jaguars announced that they have inked former Steelers defensive tackle Henry Mondeaux.

Mondeaux, 27, played for the Steelers for two seasons (2020-21), appearing in 26 games and making two starts, responsible for 21 total tackles, including three tackles for loss, four quarterback hits and a pair of sacks. He originally came into the NFL with New Orleans, signing as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon in the spring of 2018. He spent the 2022 season with the New York Giants, coming aboard as a member of the practice squad before ultimately getting promoted to the active roster and playing in 11 games with four starts.