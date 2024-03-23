Steelers Host Pre-Draft Visit With Florida Star

The Pittsburgh Steelers showed up in a big way for Michigan’s Pro Day on March 22.

Many of the organization’s personnel went to take a look at the prospects the defending national champs have to offer for this year’s NFL Draft, which includes one notable receiver.

However, it’s another blue blood program that might actually be the one who has the receiver they want this offseason.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazzette’s Ray Fittipaldo, the Steelers had Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall in for a visit earlier this week.

Pearsall’s Perseverance

Pearsall’s college career got off to a very slow start.

In his first two years with Arizona State, Pearsall didn’t get a whole lot of playing time.

As a freshman he made just 7 catches for 128. The following year, the Sun Devils played just four games in a shortened season and Pearsall had 6 catches for 86 yards.

Then things finally started to pick up for him as a junior.

In his third year at ASU, Pearsall made 48 catches for 580 yards.

Before his fourth season, he transferred to Florida and quickly settled in as one of their top targets. He made 33 catches for 661 yards in his first year with the team.

This past season, he had the best year of his college career.

As a fifth-year senior, Pearsall made 65 catches for 965 yards to give his draft stock a major boost.

Then he put together a solid performance at the combine that solidified his spot on draft boards.

He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds and showed off a 42″ vertical leap, which was top 5 at wide receiver.

Pearsall isn’t expected to be a team’s WR1 at the NFL, but he has the speed, route running, and hands to become a solid second option in the league.

That could make him a good fit in Pittsburgh.

Steelers’ WR Need

Right now, the Steelers really need somebody that they can depend on to play alongside George Pickens.

The only other receivers on their roster that made a catch last season are Calvin Austin and Van Jefferson. They had less than 400 combined yards in 2023.

If the Steelers don’t get some better options for whichever of their new QBs ends up being their starter, then they likely still won’t see much improvement out of their offense.

Since they traded Johnson, they’ve been linked to some big names and some of them are still options.

They had reported interest in signing Tyler Boyd or trading for Brandon Aiyuk.

They also “met extensively” with Xavier Worthy, who is expected to be taken in the first round.

The Steelers have more pressing needs they could address with their first pick. That could leave them looking for somebody later on in the draft if they don’t land one of the veterans they’ve taken a look at.

Pearsall has recently been projected as a second rounder, which could be perfect for the Steelers if they decide to take a center in the first.

Pearsall may not be one of the biggest names in this year’s draft, but he certainly looks like he’d be a fit for the Steelers if they find themselves needing a receiver in round two of this year’s NFL Draft.