Steelers Ink Former Cowboys Third-Round Pick

On Friday January 21 the Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they have signed former Dallas Cowboys third-round pick Chaz Green to a Reserve/Futures contract.

Green originally joined the Steelers shortly before the opening of training camp last summer. He survived until the final round of roster cuts before getting released on August 31, 2021, only to return the following day when added to the team’s practice squad. He went on to appear in two games, having been elevated from the practice squad for the Week 4 game at Green Bay and the Week 13 contest against Baltimore.

Green—who is 6-foot-5 and 318 pounds—entered the NFL in 2015 when he was selected No. 91 overall by the Cowboys out of the University of Florida. He missed the vast majority of his rookie season with a hip injury, then played in 18 games with the Cowboys (including six starts) in 2016-17.

The next year he spent time with the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders, appearing in four games for the silver and black. In 2019 he joined the Denver Broncos before catching on with Indianapolis, playing 15 games with the Colts in 2020.

Running Back Trey Edmunds Returns as Well

Also signing a Reserve/Future contract with the Steelers on Friday was running back Trey Edmunds, the older brother of Pittsburgh strong safety Terrell Edmunds. Trey started the 2021 season on Pittsburgh’s practice squad and did not appear in a game until Week 16. Per Pro Football Reference, he played a total of 18 snaps on special teams against the Kansas City and Cleveland Browns.

Over the course of the past four years, Trey Edmunds has appeared in 21 games, typically filling in at fullback when the starter is unavailable. That helps explain why he hasn’t had a carry or a reception since 2019, when he rushed the ball 22 times for 92 yards and had six receptions for 48 yards.

Meanwhile, his younger brother Terrell—a first-round pick out of Virginia Tech in 2018—is set to be an unrestricted free agent this spring, as the Steelers declined to pick up his fifth-year option (for 2022), in effect making last season his contract year. The team may still attempt to re-sign him, however. While he hasn’t lived up to his draft status, he has developed into a reliable average starter. On several different occasions, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has publicly praised Terrell for his availability.

The New League Year Begins on March 16, 2022

All together the Steelers have signed a total of 17 players this week, including the dozen that were inked on January 18 (a list headlined by former Packers third-round pick Jace Sternberger), and the three that were added on January 19 (including former Raiders fourth-round pick Isaiah Johnson).

Futures contracts go into effect on March 16, 2022, which is the official start of the new league year and the beginning of unrestricted free agency. According to Steelers.com, the team has 17 pending unrestricted free agents, including the aforementioned Terrell Edmunds, cornerback Joe Haden and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.



