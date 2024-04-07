Steelers Pegged ‘Favorite Team Fit’ For Fierce Competitive Lineman at Pick No. 20

Some pundits have soured on the idea of the Pittsburgh Steelers drafting Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson in the first round. But ESPN’s Matt Bowen is not one of them.

Bowen labeled the Steelers a “favorite team fit” for Powers-Johnson. The Oregon center is regarded as one of the best prospects at center in the 2024 draft class.

“The Steelers will feature a run-heavy attack with play-action elements under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith,” Bowen wrote. “That’s a fit for Powers-Johnson, given his strength at the point of attack, instincts at the snap and the toughness he would bring to the middle of the Pittsburgh offensive line.

“Powers-Johnson is quick to identify stunts and close down interior pass-rushing lanes, plus he can combo/climb to create daylight in Smith’s zone run game. He played center, left guard, right guard and right tackle at Oregon, and that versatility will help his value.”

The Steelers are set at guard. But if they choose Powers-Johnson, he will likely have the opportunity to start at center as a rookie.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein referred to the Oregon center as “a fierce competitor with a salty disposition.”

Why the Steelers, Jackson Powers-Johnson Are a Potential Great Fit

The Steelers released starting center Mason Cole on February 23. Since then, they haven’t added an interior offensive lineman to the roster.

Head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan suggested backup guard Nate Herbig as an option to play center. However, that wouldn’t be ideal since he has very little previous NFL experience at center.

SB Nation’s Behind the Steel Curtain’s Kate Magdzuik argued the Steelers should consider re-signing Cole as “an insurance policy.” But it’s highly likely the Steelers will add a potential starting center within the first two days of the draft. Powers-Johnson is one of the better possible choices.

Both Pro Football Focus and Bleacher Report have Powers-Johnson ranked as the best center in the 2024 draft class.

“Powers-Johnson is a young, inexperienced prospect who burst onto the scene this season as a first-time starter thanks to his elite blend of size, athletic ability, power and toughness that he used to dominate competition,” Bleacher Report’s Brandon Thorn wrote. “He does have a few technical aspects of his game to clean up, but his physical traits and makeup should allow him to start right away at either center or guard without being dependent on scheme while providing Pro Bowl potential within his first contract.”

Zierlein argued that his rookie season “could be bumpy” if he starts, but the NFL.com analyst also sees him developing into a “long-time starter.”

With Powers-Johnson, the Steelers could have center and left tackle (once Broderick Jones switches back to his more natural position) set for the foreseeable future.

What’s Powers-Johnson’s True Value?

Drafting a center at No. 20 makes sense for the Steelers because it’s arguably the team’s biggest need. But Powers-Johnson might not offer the most value at No. 20.

The consensus big boards at PFF and ESPN do not have Powers-Johnson rated as a top 20 prospect. ESPN’s big board doesn’t even have the Oregon center ranked as a first-round pick.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. argued that a lot of NFL teams might not either.

“I see a lot of first-round mocks with [Powers-Johnson], but most of my friends in the NFL, they are thinking more second round,” Kiper said on the First Draft Podcast on April 4. “They don’t get some of the mocks. But hey, those mocks are talking to their people; we don’t talk to everybody. But I will say on Jackson Powers-Johnson, my intel says second round on him.”

It’s unclear whether the Steelers consider Powers-Johnson a first-rounder. But grabbing him at No. 20 is the safest way to ensure he comes to Pittsburgh.

In all likelihood, Powers-Johnson will not be available at No. 51 when the Steelers select again in the second round. So, if they don’t target him at No. 20, it will probably take a trade up the board to then draft the Oregon center.