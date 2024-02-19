Steelers Linked to Former $137 Million Star QB in Hot Water

It’s hard to find a free agent quarterback the Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t been connected to this offseason. On February 19, Pro Football Talk’s Peter King named the Steelers a potential suitor for a signal caller that won’t be available to start the regular season because of a PED suspension — Jimmy Garoppolo.

“What team will take a shot on him as a starter when he’s on the street this offseason — knowing he’s out for the first two games? Pittsburgh, maybe?” King wrote.

Garoppolo dealt with a concussion and back injury during the first half of the 2023 season. But due to poor performance when healthy, the Raiders benched Garoppolo after Week 8.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on February 16 that the NFL suspended Garoppolo for violating the league’s performance enhancing substances policy. Schefter wrote that Garoppolo used “a prescribed medication without having a valid therapeutic use exemption from the league.”

Schefter added that the Raiders are expected to release Garoppolo this offseason.