JJ Watt Shares Update on Brother Derek After Scary Collision

During his postgame press conference on Monday night, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin indicated that fullback Derek Watt suffered a concussion when he was pushed into a Bengals punt returner while making a tackle very early in Monday night’s 27-17 loss.

On the replay, you can see that Steelers players immediately reacted with alarm in the wake of the hit, and Derek’s brother T.J., who plays outside linebacker for the Steelers, immediately rushed onto the field to check on his brother and clear a space for Pittsburgh’s medical team.

At the same time, is appears that Derek’s other NFL playing brother was watching the game on television, as he tweeted out a message that said: “Worst feeling you can ever have watching a football game … ” before indicating that “it sounds like [Derek’s] going to be alright thankfully.”

Worst feeling you can ever have watching a football game. Sounds like he’s going to be alright thankfully. Thank you for all the thoughts & concerns. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 22, 2020

That sentiment was later echoed by Derek Watt himself, who figures to remain in concussion protocol as he recovers from the injury.

Just wanted to send a quick message to say thank you to everyone for the well wishes and let you know that I’m going to be ok. — Derek Watt (@DerekWatt34) December 22, 2020

Flashbacks to December 2017

But the scene immediately brought to mind Ryan Shazier’s career-ending spinal cord injury, which also occurred during a December Monday night game in Cincinnati.

On that fateful night in 2017, the former Steelers inside linebacker suffered a spinal contusion that left him temporarily paralyzed from the waist down. He has since recovered to the point where he can walk unassisted, but he formally retired from the NFL this past September. Last month he launched a new non-profit, the Ryan Shazier Fund for Spinal Rehabilitation, which aims to provide various types of support for spinal cord injury (SCI) patients and their families.

