Joe Haden’s Toddler Imitates TJ Watt’s Sack Celebration [WATCH]

On Monday evening, Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden posted a nine-second video clip to his Twitter account that shows his son, Jett, mimicking T.J. Watt’s sack celebration.

Gotta get his balance right! But we working on it! @_TJWatt 💯🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/qdNtyqpcic — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) November 17, 2020

No doubt Jett Arman Haden—who was born on January 4, 2019—was watching on Sunday when his dad’s teammate collected two sacks of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Shortly after Joe sent the tweet, T.J. Watt replied and noted Jett’s “potential,” along with a ‘tears of joy’ emoji.

Thank you Brother! He will be excited you approve 🤣🤣✊🏽 https://t.co/FUFcRoOFkE — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) November 17, 2020

We’re rolling on the floor laughing right along with you, Joe!

J.J. Smith-Schuster Scores a Touchdown for Dad

In yet another recent family-oriented video moment, it was only yesterday that Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster threw a game ball to his father in the stands at Heinz Field, this after he scored a touchdown on a pass from Ben Roethlisberger. It was JuJu’s way of acknowledging his father’s birthday—and a pretty accurate throw on the part of Smith-Schuster, I might add.

Score a touchdown ☑️

Throw the ball to your parents ☑️@TeamJuJu pic.twitter.com/nkM8ZGBh1n — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 15, 2020

Robert Downey Jr. Exchanges Gifts with Cam Heyward

In yet another made for social media moment from Sunday, actor Robert Downey Jr.—who plays Iron Man in the Marvel movies—posted a video thanking Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward for sending him a game-worn jersey, then noted he would be sending Heyward a gift in kind. See below:

Heyward went on to share the video on his Instagram account, writing: “Well my @marvel life has just been made! @robertdowneyjr you are a true legend and glad to know Ironman is a @steelers fan! Y’all heard the man let’s get this W this week…!” #ironsharpensiron

Former Steelers Around the NFL

On a football-oriented note, it appears that former Pittsburgh nose tackle Dan McCullers probably made the right decision when he terminated his contract with the Steelers earlier this season to join the Chicago Bears practice squad. McCullers was added to Chicago’s active roster for last week’s game against the Tennessee Titans and recorded four tackles.

The 6-foot-7, 352-pounder was elevated to the active roster again for Chicago’s Monday night tilt against the Minnesota Vikings—and again he found the scoresheet, something he failed to do on a regular basis during his seven years in Pittsburgh.

Meanwhile, on Monday the Cincinnati Bengals took former Steelers cornerback Brian Allen off the team’s COVID-19 Reserve list and restored him to the practice squad. Allen was drafted by Pittsburgh in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft—a draft class that yielded T.J. Watt (first round), JuJu Smith-Schuster (second round), Cameron Sutton (third round), James Conner (third round) and Josh Dobbs (fourth round).

On Monday the Bengals also worked out cornerback Trajan Bandy. Bandy—a defensive back out of the University of Miami—was on Pittsburgh’s practice squad in September but was released when the Steelers signed defensive end Calvin Taylor (University of Kentucky) to the practice squad.

Follow the Heavy on Steelers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Also Read:

• Jaguars Reveal Starting Quarterback for Steelers Game

• TJ Watt, Steelers ‘Welcome’ Joe Burrow to AFC North in ‘Appropriate Way’