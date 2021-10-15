Steelers’ JuJu Smith-Schuster Chokes Back Tears in Speech About Season-Ending Injury

All it took was one bang-bang play to abruptly end the season of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.
In the Steelers clash with the Denver Broncos on October 10, Smith-Schuster took a jarring blow to the shoulder on a tackle by safety Kareem Jackson. After a few moments of being evaluated by the medical staff, Smith-Schuster was escorted off the field wincing in pain. The very next day, fateful news broke that Smith-Schuster’s season was over.
Despite the anguish from a season cut short, Smith-Schuster honored a previous commitment to the JuJu Foundation Luau where he delivered a moving speech in front of a crowd of Steelers faithful. There was not a dry eye in the house.
ALL the latest Steelers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Steelers newsletter here!
“Football has done so much for me in my life, more than you will ever know,” Smith-Schuster said, choking back tears.
At first, Smith-Schuster said he didn’t think the injury was significant.
“… A shoulder injury, I thought, you put it back in and you’ll be fine within two weeks. Our bye week is coming up, I can take two weeks off, come back and play the season.”
Smith-Schuster went on to explain what went down after the doctor told him he needed season-ending surgery. “I cried all night because I love this game so much… I know God has a bright future for me.”
Established in 2019, the JuJu Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to the support of youth initiatives and lifting the spirits of those in need.