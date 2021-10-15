Steelers’ JuJu Smith-Schuster Chokes Back Tears in Speech About Season-Ending Injury

All it took was one bang-bang play to abruptly end the season of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

In the Steelers clash with the Denver Broncos on October 10, Smith-Schuster took a jarring blow to the shoulder on a tackle by safety Kareem Jackson. After a few moments of being evaluated by the medical staff, Smith-Schuster was escorted off the field wincing in pain. The very next day, fateful news broke that Smith-Schuster’s season was over.

Despite the anguish from a season cut short, Smith-Schuster honored a previous commitment to the JuJu Foundation Luau where he delivered a moving speech in front of a crowd of Steelers faithful. There was not a dry eye in the house.

“Football has done so much for me in my life, more than you will ever know,” Smith-Schuster said, choking back tears.

At first, Smith-Schuster said he didn’t think the injury was significant.

“… A shoulder injury, I thought, you put it back in and you’ll be fine within two weeks. Our bye week is coming up, I can take two weeks off, come back and play the season.”

Smith-Schuster went on to explain what went down after the doctor told him he needed season-ending surgery. “I cried all night because I love this game so much… I know God has a bright future for me.”

Established in 2019, the JuJu Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to the support of youth initiatives and lifting the spirits of those in need.