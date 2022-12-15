Steelers Fans Troll Lineman on Social Media: ‘You Got Kenny Killed’

Kevin Dotson is having a rough third season. Two of four sacks the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ starting guard has allowed this season have resulted in rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett exiting the game with a concussion — Pickett’s second in eight weeks.

In Pittsburgh’s October 16 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pickett landed in concussion protocol after sustaining a hit by linebacker Devin White. The second came from Baltimore Ravens‘ linebacker Roquan Smith on a hotly-debated sack that went unpenalized.

Dotson received death threats the first time around and is feeling the backlash from Steelers fans once again.

“People are messing with me. They are like, ‘You got Kenny killed,'” Dotson told Steelers media. “People give up sacks.”

Embarrassingly bad missed assignment. This play got Pickett hammered.

Dotson held himself accountable for the error, stating confusion about the assignment in the huddle.

“That’s on me. We make calls that can be made for other calls, too. One digit off can change the whole play. So, I missed that digit. It made me go a certain way when I should’ve gone the other way,” he explained.

“The middle number is the thing that can determine how an offensive line blocks in that particular play. It can change the whole play. So I have to listen harder for that.”

fuck Kevin Dotson for even allowing this shit to happen

As for the keyboard warriors on social media, Dotson knows they just don’t get it.

“Every time you give up a sack it shouldn’t be, ‘You are getting him killed.’ It’s just part of the game. They don’t really know. Or understand.”

Mike Tomlin’s Response to Kenny Pickett Sack

TribLive’s Tim Benz questioned PiSteelersSteelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin about Roquan Smith’s hit on Kenny Pickett during his December 13 press conference. Benz set up the inquiry by pointing out that the penalty for roughing a quarterback is so low and, given that, did he have a problem with the hit or the facemask.

Tomlin’s succinct response: “I did not.”

Benz takes Tomlin’s side on the subject writing, “Instead of ‘Where’s the flag for Kenny?’, if Watt had done the same thing to [Ravens Tyler] Huntley, it would’ve been, “What is this, two-hand touch!? Jack Lambert was right! When are yinz gonna put dresses on them quarterbacks n’at?”

Not only is Tomlin unfazed by the non-call on Pickett, he’s unfazed by the two concussions the rookie has suffered only nine games into his young career.

“Not for me, because I’m not a medical expert,” Tomlin said of his concern for Pickett. “I gain my position, my confidence, my levels of concern, any of the things that you would ask along those lines, from the medical experts. I’m really comfortable in that.”

Diontae Johnson Likes Mason Rudolph for Start Versus Panthers

So far, there’s been no update on Kenny Pickett’s progress, and it’s entirely possible we won’t know who’s starting until the day before the December 18 contest with the Carolina Panthers.

Pickett did start practicing in a limited fashion on December 14, per Steelers.com.

The questions surrounding Mitch Trubisky‘s ability to lead and sustain a point-scoring drive puts Mike Tomlin and his staff in a position to have to prepare two quarterbacks. Not to mention, Rudolph needs to be ready to play if he’s Trubisky’s backup.

Steelers continue to prep for the unknown at QB

But if you ask wide receiver Diontae Johnson, he likes Mason Rudolph for the start in Charlotte on December 18.

“I know he’s ready to play,” Johnson told Steelers media regarding Rudolph. “I know it’s probably in the back of his mind like, ‘Dang, when I’m going get my chance?’ I feel like this week is it for him. I know he’s going to do everything it takes to be prepared this week, get ready for Sunday.”

Diontae Johnson was just asked if he wants to see Mason Rudolph start Sunday. He does.

Johnson said that he’ll be ready no matter who’s at the helm on Sunday. “No matter who it is, I’m going to be ready. Don’t matter who’s throwing the balls, as long as you’re making the play on the ball at the end of the day.”

Sunday will be the first time Rudolph is active this season, but it won’t be the first time he and Johnson have taken the field together, should he get the nod. Johnson was a rookie in the 2019 season in which Ben Roethlisberger‘s year ended early with an elbow injury.

It’s no surprise that Johnson is on Team Mason Rudolph since the two have a rapport from their 10 games together. From Rudolph, Johnson caught his first NFL touchdown pass, along with 451 of his 680 yards.

Rudolph had less than 24 hours to prepare for playing against the Detroit Lions in 2021, as Roethlisberger was placed on the COVID list the night before. 83 of Rudolph’s 242 yards and the Steelers’ only score went to Johnson.

So, yeah, of course, Johnson is pulling for Mason Rudolph.