Kenny Pickett’s Newly Built $2.7 Million Pittsburgh Home Is Up for Sale

Quarterback Kenny Pickett is changing NFL teams this offseason. He will also be switching his mailing address.

The TribLive.com’s Joanne Klimovich Harrop reported that Pickett’s Pittsburgh home in Cranberry, Pennsylvania is on the real estate market for $2.7 million.

The house, which was built in 2022, is located in Butler County, about 30 minutes north of Acrisure Stadium.

“I love this home,” said Sayward Lehman, Realtor with Piatt Sotheby’s International, via Harrop. “It is a beautiful home and has all the upgrades. It is being sold fully furnished. They spared no details on this home.”

Lehman also expressed that the home is expected to get a lot of interest.

Pickett moved into the house after the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted him at No. 20 overall in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. Prior to that, Pickett played five seasons for the Pitt Panthers.

On March 15, the Steelers traded Pickett along with the No. 120 overall pick in the 2024 draft to the Philadelphia Eagles. In return, the Steelers received the No. 98 overall selection and two 2025 seventh-round choices.