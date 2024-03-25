Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Breaks Silence on Kenny Pickett’s Departure

Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers answered plenty of questions on quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields during the first two days of the annual league meeting in Orlando, Florida. But before discussing those new signal callers, Tomlin put to rest, from his viewpoint, what happened between the Steelers and former team quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Tomlin confirmed Pickett wanted to leave Pittsburgh.

“From his perspective, he felt like a change of scenery would be a good thing,” Tomlin told reporters, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “Obviously when we felt the trajectory of the business with Chicago moving in the right direction, those dominoes started falling.”

Tomlin also bid farewell to the former first-round quarterback and wished him well.

“I won’t get into the specifics about our conversations, but I am appreciative of his efforts during his time in Pittsburgh, and I wish him nothing but the absolute best in Philadelphia.”

The Steelers traded Pickett and the No. 120 overall pick this year to the Philadelphia Eagles on March 15. In exchange, the Steelers received the No. 98 overall in 2024 and two seventh-round picks next year.

That trade happened less than five days after Wilson agreed to a contract with the Steelers.

The day after trading Pickett, the Steelers acquired Fields from the Chicago Bears for a conditional sixth-round pick.